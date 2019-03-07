Farmington High School crowned Anna Hansen the 2019 Sweetheart Queen Saturday Night at a coronation ceremony held Saturday evening at the Farmington High School Field House.
A foreign exchange student from Denmark, Hansen is staying at the home of her host parents Nicole Mardini and Joshua Williams. She represented World Cafe in the competition. She was escorted by Ryan Fuemmeler, the son of Mitch and Dawn Fuemmeler. She sang a compilation of songs from around the world in different languages.
Previous to the coronation, a Friday night talent show held at Truman Auditorium gave the 17 young ladies an exhibition to display their wide range of talents to the crowd.
Kelsey Powell, the Farmington High School biology and physical science teacher who organized the event, explained the process involved in selecting the queen for this year.
“The competition actually consists of two parts," she said. "There is an interview process before the talent show that is part of their score where three judges asked the girls the five same questions. It’s actually 100 points for their talent and 100 points for their interview. We take the total out of 200 points and that’s how we determine the winner.”
Powell observed that this year’s sweetheart queen is noteworthy compared to the previous students selected for the honor.
“This year was the first time in Farmington High School history that the winner was a foreign exchange student,” she said. “Anna's talent was singing various songs in different languages from around the world.”
First runner up Aleasia Ryan, the daughter of Michael and Julie Ryan, represented HOSA — Future Health Professionals. She was escorted by Caleb Pfeifer, the son of Sterling and Julie Pfeifer. For her talent, Ryan performed a painting skit with the assistance of several friends.
Second runner up Ann Raymer, the daughter of Laura and Frank Raymer, represented Future Business Leaders of America. She was escorted by Brady Poucher, the son of Terry Pouncher. For her talent, Raymer performed a four mallet marimba solo titled “Dance of the Witches.”
The reigning queen from last year was unable to be present at the coronation, so last year's first runner up from last year, Marion Burnette, relinquished the crown to Hansen.
The 14 other candidates were as follows:
Amelia Sproat, the daughter of Jesse and Marla Sproat, represented First State Community Bank — Black Knight Branch. She was escorted by Cal Sheets, the son of Wayne and Alison Sheets. Her talent was playing the guitar and singing “The Rose” by Bette Midler.
Chloe Majeske, the daughter of Chad and Jenny Majeske, represented Gateway Readers. She was escorted by Luc Majeske. Her talent was performing magic tricks.
Emelia Selena Torres, the daughter of Porfirio and Laura Torres, represented FCCLA. She was escorted by Andrew Long, the son of Christina Long. Her talent was the performance of a fast paint to “The XX” intro.
Emmagyn Parton, the daughter of Alexis Huggins and James Parton, represented the Farmington High School Theatre Guild. She was escorted by Jacob Henderson, the son of Doug and Crystal Henderson. She performed a comedy skit as her talent
Gabriella Giuliani, the daughter of Joseph and Rebecca Giuliani, represented the Farmington High School Choir. She was escorted by Ethan Buerck, the son of David and Sarah Buerck. She played guitar and sang Corrine Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On" as her talent.
Hanna Hughes, the daughter of JoAnn Hughes, represented Speech and Debate. As her talent, Hughes was escorted by Hunter Patterson, the son of Rick and Susan Patterson. She lip synced the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.
Jasmine Cochran, the daughter of Robin Thomas and Andrew Cochran, represented Jobs for America’s Graduates. She was escorted by Casey Jones, the son of Brandy and Lance Jones. Her talent was performing a comedy act.
Laiken Cash, the daughter of Kate and Matt Stewart and Carson and Charity Cash, represented National Honor Society. She was escorted by Blane Worley, the son of Tonya and Tim Cook and Mike Worley. For her talent, she played the ukulele and sang a tribute song to Johnny Cash.
Lilly Combs, the daughter of Dan and Kim Combs, represented Yearbook. She was escorted by Rothman Rozelle Harris III, the son of Rothman and Samantha Harris. As her talent, Combs performed a lip syncing act.
Lilly Polaski, the daughter of Pamela Polaski, represented JROTC. She was escorted by Alex Wade, the son of Yvonne and John Wade. Polaski's talent was singing “Yours” by Ella Henderson.
Macey Vandiver, the daughter of Jeff and Crystal Vandiver, represented Knightline. She was escorted by Travis Resinger, the son of Rodney and Julie Resinger. As her talent, Vandiver performed a tap dance with a group of Knightline dancers.
Maiya Tragesser, the daughter of Lesley Grout, represented Winterguard. She was escorted by Clay Maize, the son of Laura and Robert Maize and Helen and Brian Jones. As her talent, Tragesser performed a guard duet to “Build Me Up Buttercup”.
Virginia Lugo, the daughter of Sara Brewer and Jason Lugo, represented Student Council. She was escorted by Tyler Lix, the son of Scott and Amy Lix. As her talent, Lugo sang and danced to “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield.
Leah Eckhoff, the daughter of Alex and Jennifer Aldaba, represented cheerleading. She was escorted by Cameron Smith, the son of Allan and Tiffany Smith. As her talent, Eckhoff performed a dance routine with a friend.
