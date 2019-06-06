{{featured_button_text}}
Harris-Risenhoover awarded nursing scholarship

Carla Crocker, left, Parkland Health Center Foundation coordinator, presents the 2019 Landrum-Hirsch Memorial Nursing Scholarship to Tabetha Harris-Risenhoover. Harris-Risenhoover will enter the nursing program at Mineral Area College in the fall.

Farmington – The Parkland Health Center Foundation has announced that Tabetha Harris-Risenhoover is the recipient of the 2019 Landrum-Hirsch Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

She has completed her prerequisite classes at Mineral Area College and was accepted into the college’s nursing program. She will begin in August. The scholarship awards a total of $2,000.

Harris-Risenhoover is a nontraditional student who returned to college after raising her family. She explained that her children were very active in sports and other activities and she wanted to be certain she could be part of what was important to them.

While raising her children, she worked at a salon which allowed her the flexibility she needed. She and two of her sons are currently attending college and she expressed that receiving the Landrum-Hirsch Memorial nursing scholarship will help offset the higher education costs her family has experienced.

Tabetha’s five-year goal is to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing and work in the emergency department. Her ultimate goal is to continue her education to become a nurse practitioner, specializing in working with the developmentally disabled and/or geriatric patients.

The Parkland Health Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that was established in 2009. Its mission is to secure philanthropic support to enhance Parkland’s ability to provide excellent care with great compassion.

The Landrum Hirsch Memorial Scholarship was created by the foundation board in order to honor Stuart Landrum, Sr. and Jack Hirsch. Both men were instrumental in founding Farmington Community Hospital, one of the predecessors of Parkland Health Center. The scholarship began in 2009 and is awarded annually to a deserving nursing student at Mineral Area College.

