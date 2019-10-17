{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Harvest Night is coming!
Provided by Farmington Chamber

Harvest Night, the Farmington Regional Chamber’s annual trick-or-treat and games festival for children, takes place Friday, Oct. 25 near Long Hall in downtown Farmington.

Children will be able to trick-or-treat at participating businesses from 4–5 p.m., followed by Harvest Night games from 4:30–7 p.m.

