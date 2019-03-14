Around 40 people gathered together in a community room at the Farmington Library to hear from author William B. Matson and Floyd Clown Sr., the "grandson" of the Lakota war leader, Crazy Horse.
The pair has been traversing the country for quite a while talking about a book written by Matson with the assistance of Clown and other members of his family titled "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life & Legacy."
In the book, the descendants of Crazy Horse share their family tales and memories told to them about their famous grandfather. According to Matson and Clown, the family's oral history differs from what has become the standard and widely accepted biography of Crazy Horse.
The family clarifies the inaccuracies and shares their story about the past, including what it means to them to be Lakota, the family genealogy, the lif of Crazy Horse and his motivations, his death and why they chose to keep quiet with their knowledge for so long before finally deciding to tell the truth as they know it.
"It is rare when a Lakota family is willing to share their family's oral history in detail and even more so when the family is that of the great Lakota leader, Crazy Horse," said Matson. "Crazy Horse was one of the most revered leaders the Lakota ever had. Brave by example, he always put his people first, and they loved him for it.
"He led his people against the invasion of George Armstrong Custer and the 7th Cavalry, one of the most modern, well-trained and equipped armies in the United States arsenal in 1876, at the Battle of Little Bighorn, and routed them. It still stands as the greatest defeat of the U.S. military on American soil of all time.
According to Matson, Crazy Horse also led his people in victories over the best U.S. military leaders of their day, like General George Crook at the Battle of the Rosebud and Capt. William Fetterman at the Fedtterman Fight at Fort Phil Kearny.
"When the U.S. Army finally did convince Crazy Horse to turn himself in, he did so because he had obtained a promise from the army that his people could continue to roam the sacred Black Hills as they always had," said Matson. "He considered his surrender a small sacrifice compared to what his people's continued presence in the Black Hills meant to them.
"When he discovered that the promises were all a ruse, he rose up for all to see and fought to be free once again, and was killed doing so. Today Crazy Horse stands as a man who sacrificed himself to maintain the Lakota way of life for his people. He is a shining light for many Lakota who live in the darkness of the reservation life."
Matson explained that Edward Clown was the son of Crazy Horse's sister (half-sister by blood with the same father but different mother), Iron Cedar. Iron Cedar was raised in the same tipi as Crazy Horse and lived her life among his closest family members. Floyd Clown, who is traveling with Matson, was raised by Edward Clown and his wife, Amy Talks. Doug War Eagle and Don Red Thunder were raised by another of Edward's sons, Blaine Clown. They all refer to Crazy Horse as their grandfather.
In the Lakota culture, "grandfather" is a term of respect. For actual family members, according to Matson, it is an honoring or sign of reverence for male family members who came before them.
"In traditional European terms, Floyd, Doug, and Don would actually be considered grand-nephews to the famous warrior," he said. "However, in the Lakota culture they are grandsons."
When Floyd Clown addressed the crowd, he wasn't shy about the many untruths he said have been said about his "grandfather."
"We are here to tell the truth," he said. "What we have to say is the truth."
Clown drew quite a few chuckles from the crowd when he said that his family was contacted years ago by a representative of Liz Clayborne who was selling a line of clothing named after the Lakota warrior and asked what percentage of the profits they would expect from the sales.
"I told them 70 percent and the lawyer said he was relieved because we were entitled to 100 percent," Clown said. "We're going to be making a lot of new agreements around the world with all kinds of companies that use my grandfather's name."
The energy and persuasiveness of Clown as he spoke to the crowd won their hearts and brought more than a few up to the book and video table to make purchases before heading home to rethink a lifetime of stories the Lakota man said were untrue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.