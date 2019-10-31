Missourians can start enrolling for health care at www.healthcare.gov beginning Nov. 1.
According to a new Health and Human Services report, people can find even more affordable plans this year than in years past. For the last two years, over four million uninsured people have been eligible for plans with no monthly premiums thanks to financial help.
Five Vital Facts About Signing Up For Coverage at HealthCare.gov
• Sign up by December 15. Open Enrollment starts on Nov. 1 but you must take action by Dec. 15, no matter if this is your first time getting covered or if you are returning to shop and save.
• Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year, nine in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. In fact, two out of three HealthCare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less this year.
• Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2019, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2020. Every year, plans and prices change, you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.
• Accidents happen: Health insurance protects you from the unexpected. Accidents happen and people get sick.
• Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a call or quick away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.
