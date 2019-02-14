Try 1 month for 99¢
Help the Hungry Bake Sale donates to food pantries

Pictured, front row, from left: Denise Gallaher presenting a check to Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry Director Nancy Faulkner, Ardie Henson and Jennifer Rhodus from the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry receiving a check from Cindy Danieley; Middle row, from left: Becky Panchot, Linda Ragsdale and Alice Johnson; and Back row, from left: Jenny Adams, Chris Landrum, Nancy Sullivan and Helen Thurman

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Members of the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee were pleased to be able to present $38,250 to both the Farmington Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries on Feb. 11.

Money raised from its spring gospel concert; Auffenberg Help the Hungry Bake Sale BBQ; and Help the Hungry Bake Sale; as well as donations and contributions from community members, allowed the committee to give their highest amount ever.

Committee members thanked "each and every individual, business, school, civic organization and church who helped in any way to make this year's donation such an impactful one."

Both food pantry spokespersons said the checks were coming at the right time as they are running low on food donations made during the holiday season.

