On the day after Saturday's 14th annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale, Committee Chairperson Chris Landrum admitted she was feeling a little tired but still thankful for the way everything turned out for the fundraiser for local food pantries held Saturday in the St. Joseph Catholic Church gym.
“I certainly have nothing to complain about,” she said. “When we were leaving the gym Friday night, I looked around and all the booths were full of baked goods. We had more wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas decorations at the holiday décor booth than we had ever had.
“We also had plenty of beautiful silent auction baskets. I just knew it was going to be a great day. I just prayed that we’d have enough customers come in to buy everything we had available and I think that’s exactly what happened. It was just a wonderful day.”
Landrum was extremely pleased with the results of the live and silent auctions, as well as the holiday raffle and café.
“We raised $9,800 on the live auction and the holiday raffle raised $2,000,” she said. “The silent auction raised $2,500 and the café brought in $1,500.”
While Landrum noted that the sale of baked goods and donations received on Saturday added to the day’s receipts, the largest single fundraising event of the day was the Cookin’ Clergy Contest, which raised $23,000 — for a grand total of $81,225 in proceeds.
“The $81,000 also includes our sponsors, our barbecue, the Vendor Blender and other donations,” Landrum explained. “That’s what we have in our checking account now. We’ll have some bills to pay and hopefully we’ll get a few more donations. That’s a good total that represents where we are right now.”
Asked which “clergy cake” brought in the most money this year, Landrum admitted that, as always, it turned out to be the Catholic Church.
“It was over $5,000 for their cake alone,” she said. “We had eight pastors bake cakes, so we were thrilled that we had that much participation.”
Providing auctioneer duties for the bake sale again this year was local radio personality Mark Toti.
“Mark has been with us from the very beginning,” Landrum said. “We are always so grateful to him because he works very hard to make as much money for us as he possibly can. He just pours his heart and soul into it.”
While attending the live auction on Saturday, Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry Director Nancy Faulkner made it abundantly clear that she’s aware of what an impact the bake sale has on the ability of local food pantries to meet the needs of those in the community.
“This is huge,” she said. “This takes a big chunk out of the budget that we have. It really helps us financially. It’s a huge event for us.”
While many Americans are under the impression that an improved economy means there are fewer hungry families in the Parkland, Faulkner argues that this is not the case.
“Between the two Farmington pantries, we’re still serving around 650 families — and that’s just in the Farmington School District,” she said. “That doesn’t count the other pantries in the county.”
Faulkner added that more families are in need during the holidays than any other time of the year.
“Around the holidays more people come out that maybe don’t try to use the food pantry during the year, but they’ll come out during the holidays because they have guests and more family to feed. It also costs more to have a holiday meal.”
While Landrum is proud of the financial help the bake sale offers to the local food pantries, she knows that the phenomenal results of the Help the Hungry Bake Sale is dependent on much more than her efforts alone.
“You know, people always want to come up and congratulate me, but I want to congratulate my committee,” Landrum said. “They made a concerted effort to work very hard at bringing awareness to the bake sale and getting people to come.
“Also, none of this would be possible without this great community coming together to support this cause. To me, it’s just a wonderful event where everybody comes together for this one cause, and everybody has a good time doing it.”
Landrum mentioned a post shared on Facebook by one of her committee members on Saturday.
After writing that she “loved serving alongside some incredible Christian ladies” making a difference in the community, Rachel Fox Jue shared the following:
“Every year we open the sale with prayer asking God to bless the people who will be reached with the resources we generate from the sale. While we don’t get to see the faces of those who the funds help, we know that God will make sure they make their way to those who need it most.
“I received a message from my friend Lana who spends her Saturdays driving a local community bus. She had a couple on her bus today that had spent the night in a local park and wanted to ride the bus around today to stay dry and warm. She had dropped them off at the bake sale so that they could get a meal at the cafe and asked if I would keep my eye out for them and to let her know if they needed money for their meal.
“I didn’t see them for a while, so I enlisted my friend Ashley to help me watch for them. When we found them Ashley graciously offered to purchase their lunch and some baked goods for them to have for later. Then all a sudden my amazing friend Tess showed up and I felt moved to share with her what had transpired. She wanted to meet them and immediately connected them with someone who might be able to help with a place for them to stay.
“With each connection and blessing they were presented with, this couple — with tears in their eyes — would thank us and say they didn’t want to be a burden. I explained that today was their day to be on the receiving end of the blessing and that someday they could just pass it on to someone else. He then went on to tell me that he was trying to find work but was having trouble. I asked what he did, and he said, ‘I can do a lot of things, but I am good at roofing.’
“I work for a roofing company that happens to be hiring. I checked with my friend and boss, Craig, our HR manager and my friend Rick to make sure we were still looking for laborers, and was able to share the office phone number with [the man] and set up for him to call on Monday about a potential job."
Jue said she was happy that the couple were able to spend the morning at the bake sale where they could get warmed up, cleaned up and fed. She invited them to be her guest at church on Sunday morning and prayed with them before they left.
“I don’t know if I see them tomorrow morning at church or if he will call and move forward with applying for a job on Monday or what God’s path for them is, but what I do know is this… Each one of my friends and committee members who crossed paths this morning with [the couple] will never be the same.
“We all walked into that gym with the purpose of collectively ‘helping the hungry’ and left there a little more in awe of our amazing Father who used some people who were just willing to listen to the whispers and do the next right thing to bless some people who were in desperate need of some hope. In the process we were blessed beyond measure to get to be in on it.”
This year’s Help the Hungry Bake Sale sponsors were Platinum: Heimburger Construction Inc.; Centene Corporation; New Era Bank; Auffenberg Chevrolet; and the Farmington Lions Club. Gold: First State Community Bank; US Tool Group; Unico Bank; Robert and Sue Heimburger; and The Farmington Press. Silver: Belgrade State Bank, KREI/KTJJ, Long John Silver’s, A & W, Mineral Area Office Supply, MitWare, Ozark Steel Fabricators, Ozarks Federal, Show-Me Rent to Own and Thurman-Shinn and Co.; and Bronze: Taylor Engineering and Signs, Etc.”
