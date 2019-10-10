The Help the Hungry BBQ, a benefit for Farmington food pantries, returns from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11.
The barbecue is an additional fundraiser to the annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale that takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23, in the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium, on Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington. St. Vincent DePaul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries will receive the proceeds from the bake sale and the barbecue.
Chris Landrum, chairperson of the Help the Hungry Committee explained that, although the economy has continued to improve over the years, local food pantries still perform a very important role.
"The economy is good for most people," she said. "A lot of us are enjoying the benefits, but only 40% of the United States population have been unaffected by the economy. The food pantries are seeing a significant rise in homeless people. They also know that the homeless people who come to the pantries are just a small sampling of the people that are out there. All of that to say, there is still a tremendous need at these food pantries.
"The numbers each year continue to increase, so we just try to do what we can to help them out. Although what we give them is only a small percentage of their annual budget, they do say that money is so helpful for them to make ends meet to buy fresh foods like eggs, milk and meat that they wouldn't normally be able to buy their people.
The $5 Help the Hungry BBQ bag lunch includes pulled pork or BBQ hamburger, chips, a treat and drink. Submit orders online by noon Oct. 10 at HelpTheHungryBakeSale.org.
Those purchasing five or more orders who want their meal at a different delivery time but to the same location are asked to fill out a separate order form.
The bag lunches can be picked up at Auffenberg Chevrolet in Farmington or First Baptist Church Farmington.
Dine-in is available at both locations. Meals can be purchased the day of the event at Auffenberg and First Baptist Church.
According to Landrum, the committee is encouraging people to "paying it forward" by ordering bag lunches as a way of saying thank you to others.
"Wherever they shop, there are people who always provide great service to them throughout the year," she said. "It's a great and inexpensive way just to say 'thank you.' Whether it's the people in the post office, the dry cleaners or wherever you might go that are always reaching out to you, it's a great way to pay it forward."
