Help the Hungry BBQ returns next month

The Help the Hungry BBQ returns Oct. 11th. Money raised from the annual event benefits St. Vincent DePaul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries.

Auffenberg's Help the Hungry BBQ, a benefit for local food pantries returns to the Parkland from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11.

The money raised will be donated to St. Vincent DePaul and the Ministerial Alliance food pantries.

The $5 bag lunch will include pulled pork or BBQ hamburger, chips, a treat and drink. Submit orders online by noon Oct. 10 at HelpTheHungryBakeSale.org.

Those purchasing five or more orders who want their meal at a different delivery time but to the same location are asked to fill out a separate order form.

The bag lunches can be picked up at Auffenberg Chevrolet in Farmington or First Baptist Church Farmington. Dine-in is available at both locations. Meals can be purchased the day of the event at Auffenberg and First Baptist Church.

