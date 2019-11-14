The Help the Hungry Bake Sale means a lot of things to a lot of people. It’s a good opportunity to pick up delicious treats just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations while making a difference in the community.
For many, it’s a way to share of their time, talents and passions while helping others.
Now in its 14th year, the bake sale returns at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 to the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium. And as usual, it will be one of the biggest and most popular events in the Parkland this year.
Amazingly, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale has raised nearly half a million dollars for the Farmington's Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.
In February, the Help the Hungry Committee donated $38,250 to the ministerial alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries from proceeds of last year's bake sale, sponsorships and other fundraising events.
"We are excited every year to see what people will do for the bake sale," said organizer Chris Landrum. "This year is no exception. We're looking forward to it being another great year with lots of goodies that will make the holidays extra special for the community!"
Along with the abundance of sweets available for purchase at the bake sale, there is also the holiday decoration raffle that features beautiful wreaths and Christmas decorations donated by individuals each year.
In addition to the wreath raffle the Help the Hungry Bake Sale features a live auction, silent auction and the popular “Cookin’ Clergy” event. The café opens at 8 a.m. for breakfast, with the doors to the bake sale opening at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium, located at 501 Ste. Genevieve Ave.
