The St. Francois County 4-H program will be working the ice rink's skate rental from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5.

All proceeds are being donated to Season of Hope. At the same time, kids will be able to make dog toys inside the library to donate to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center.

"We would love some help showing the community that gives 4-H so much support how 4-Hers give back," said Kayce Amsden, 4-H youth program associate.

