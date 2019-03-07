Try 3 months for $3

Farmington, MO – Parkland Health Center has announced that Jeanie Hinkle, R, CT, BD, ARRT, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for February 2019. Jeanie is a radiologic technologist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 19 years.

Excerpts from Jeanie’s nomination read, “[Jeanie] always has a positive attitude with staff and patients. She treats everyone with respect and works well with all departments. She is kind to patients and their family members. She is a pleasure to work with.”

When asked what she likes about her job, Jeanie replied, “The people. I love people; the people that you meet on an everyday basis.” When asked how she felt about receiving this award, she said, “It was overwhelming. I was surprised. I was very humbled.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Reporter

