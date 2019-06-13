The "Back to the Past" Walking Tour, set for Saturday June 22, will leave from the Farmington High School Field House by bus and groups will be taken to the starting point of the tour on West Columbia Street. There will be 10 stops where docents will provide the history of the original owners and the house itself.
Stops include 324 W. Columbia – The McCormick House; 502 W. Columbia – Judge Taylor House; 503 W. Columbia – Milton P. Cayce Home and Cemetery; 604 W. Columbia – J.P. Cayce; 513 W. Columbia – Judge Weber Home; 608 W. Columbia St. – Ledbetter Home; 616 W. Columbia – Swink Home ; 714 W. Columbia – John Henry Tetley Home; 806 Columbia – Swink/Wilson Home; and 904 W. Columbia – Nolan House.
Guides will lead each group and give information on other homes and the history of the street during the walk. Each tour group will be picked up at Vernon Street and transported back to the field house where their cars are parked. The transportation bus and driver are being furnished by Parkland Health Center.
The tour's sponsor is First State Community Bank and organized and presented by the Farmington History Community, located in the Farmington Public Library. There is a threefold purpose for the walk: to make Farmington's history better known; to bring awareness to the Farmington History Museum; and to raise funds for the museum to help support their continued work and mission to preserve and showcase Farmington's past.
Morning Tours will be held at 9:30, 9:45, 10:00 and 10:15 a.m. Afternoon tours at 3:30, 3:45, 4:00 and 4:15 p.m. Each tour will take approximately one-and-a-half hours to one hour and 45 minutes to walk. Tickets are available only at the downtown branch of First State Community Bank. Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10. Tickets are sold for specific tour times and paid for by cash or check.
