The historic St. Francois County Jail and Sheriff's Residence located in the Courthouse Square Historic District is all decked out for the holidays thanks to the work of the Farmington Garden Council.
The council consists of two members of each of the city’s garden clubs — the Nancy Weber Garden Club, Evening Primrose Garden Club, 25 Gardeners Garden Club and the Flora Garden Club.
According to Farmington Garden Council member Debbie Eck, Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers contacted their president and the group met together to discuss the project.
“A lady who wished to remain anonymous donated a Christmas village collection to the city,” she said. “He asked if we would be willing to put it together and we jumped at the chance! We started a little later than we had planned on because the city has done a fabulous job of remodeling the jail and they’re going to continue remodeling it.
Basically, Judy Sheets, Kay Dussin and I put it together. We also had wonderful help from the city employees. They built the stand and pedestals for the poinsettia tree that’s made up of 50 live poinsettias. They just took good care of us and helped us with anything we needed. It didn’t take too long for us to do it. We worked very hard for a day-and-a-half. Kay and I kept tweaking it over and decorated the lobby over the next week.”
Eck added that every night the jail is open, two representatives from each garden club serve as hostesses for the evening.
Here’s a little history about the historic jail and sheriff’s residence.
The two-story, three bay, Greek Revival-style brick and limestone building was built in 1870-1871 and enlarged slightly around 1909. It has a front gable roof and centered arched front doorway. By 1996, it was one of the oldest operating jails in Missouri, but it was retired in September of that year when the jail moved to its current facility.
The building now serves as a low-cost inn for people traveling along the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.