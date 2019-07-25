{{featured_button_text}}
Pilot Knob State Historic Site Visitor Center

A traveling exhibit on Missouri's struggle for statehood will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-Sept. 13 at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob.

The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site has been chosen by the Missouri Humanities Council to host a very special traveling exhibit on the Missouri struggle for statehood.

The exhibit details the fascinating facts and debate surrounding Missouri being admitted into the Union in 1821. The exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 5 - Sept. 13.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is located at 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob. For more information about the exhibit, call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

