{{featured_button_text}}
Homespun, Long House tours planned for Country Days
File Photo

Homespun at Long House, sponsored by the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR, will allow visitors the chance to take a step back in time by interacting with rustic crafters and vendors on the front lawn and steps of Farmington's oldest home.

See modern pioneers handcrafting quilts, needlepoint, soap, basket weaving, woodworking and more on the Saturday and Sunday of Country Days — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

On the same dates and times, guests will also be given the opportunity to tour Long House. The tours are sponsored by the Federated Women's Club Monday Club.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments