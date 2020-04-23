Honor Society status gained by students

This story originally appeared in the April 10, 1990 issue of The Press Advertiser. – Editor
Academic and leadership skills are alive and well at the Farmington Middle School. Before a full house, gathered in the middle school gym, eight outstanding eighth graders and 43 top seventh graders were recently inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society. The inductees join 36 middle school students already in the prestigious group.
Parents, faculty and students were treated to an induction candle lighting ceremony that is the trademark of the National Junior Honor Society and its high school counterpart, the National Honor Society. In the ceremony, candles are lit to symbolize the five attributes of the group’s membership. Stacy Nickle lit the candle representing scholarship. Kim Middleton, chapter vice president lit the candle symbolizing leadership. The candle signifying character was lit by chapter secretary Shawn Carrico. The candle symbolizing service was lit by Abhay Manusmare. Chapter Treasurer Stephanie David lit the candle representing citizenship.
The evening’s program featured remarks from several other scholars including chapter President Sarah Gunder; Christie Cole, president of the Farmington High School National Honor Society; and Dr. Dixie Kohn, president of Mineral Area College.
As the guest speaker, Dr. Kohn asked honor society members to accept the challenges of change and to prepare themselves for an increasingly complex world that demands literacy and rewards scholarship.
A reception following the ceremony was held in the school cafeteria. Edwina Alcorn is the middle school’s National Junior Honor Society faculty advisor.
Eighth grade students inducted include: Janet Akers, Mike Barnard, Amy Boyer, Matt Freer, Callie Hale, Michael Smith, Alisha Trainor and Cheryl Wade.
Seventh grade students inducted are: Jaclyn Adams, April Ballard, Marissa Bergfield, Sarah Boatwright, Bradly Bouchard, Celeste Chapman, Michelle Compton, Angela Cook, Kristin Crawford, Robert Creamer, Jena Danieley, Michelle Dalton, Jill Ferguson, Amy Govro, Craig Grissom, D’Ambra Hampton, Jason Hand, Joshua Hibbits, Kellie Hoffman, Natasha Hooss, Matthew Hull, Gautham Iyer, Becky Johnson, Judy Ladd, Andrew Miller, Scott Peeler, Shanyn Pinson, Christoper Powelson, Michelle Pritchett, Lori Robbins, Tammy Rowland, John Ruby, David Scism, Stephanie Slough, Tim Sullivan, Melanie Stewart, Michelle Wallace, Elizabeth Whitener, Amy Wright, Jim Teeters, Karah Voertmann, Laura Kennedy and Andrea Klepzig.
Previously inducted chamber members include: Christopher Bair, Michael Basler, Shanna Beck, Norma Berenski, Daniel Bryan, Sarah Carrico, Shawn Carrico, Michelle Cleve, Greg Currington, Damion Dane, Jonathon Daniely, Stephanie David, John Gilliam, Michael Graham, Norman Grooms, Sarah Gunder, Jeremy Huffman, Joshua Huffman, Jaime Keaton, Richard Kennedy, Jessica Klemp, Abhay Manusmare, Jay McRoy, Nicole McDaniel, Shea Melton, Kimberly Middleton, Steven Monrotus, Gregory Moyers, Kristi Nations, Stacy Nickle, Chris Oliver, Lisa Pipkin, Donald Reissing, Melissa Sebastian, Tonya Shumake and Andria Slough.
