It’s easy to see that Stacey Gillette is a young woman who really cares about people and wants to help them to become more mentally and emotionally healthy.
To meet her goal, three years ago she and her mother, Kelly Williams, opened T-K Ranch Equine Assisted Coaching on the horse farm her family has owned for more than 30 years in rural Farmington.
According to Gillette, T-K Ranch provides equine therapy — a treatment using horses — that is used with various mental health conditions as horses mirror human emotions and behaviors, Gillette explained. “We work with children ages 10 to 18 and adults. No prior equine experience with horses is required.
“There’s a couple of different forms of equine therapy, so there’s an equine therapy for people who have physical disabilities to improve their ability to walk or improve their core function or improve strength or agility. What we do is mental and emotional therapy. I’m an LCSW, which means Licensed Clinical Social Worker. I just recently got that license. I’ve actually been doing this program for about three years now.
I was not doing clinical work before my LCSW, but now that I have it, I can do clinical work. The point is to eventually bill insurance and make it into a private therapy practice. We are a non-profit — we are a 501(c)(3).
“The T and K in T-K Ranch stand for Tom and Kelly,” Gillette said. “The T is for Tom and the K is for Kelly — my mom and dad. This is their place. They’ve been business owners in the area — several different types of businesses — but it’s always been T-Bar K. It’s always been Tom and Kelly. They’ve always been the foundation of everything, so it seemed only fitting that that’s what we’d name it.
“I never thought that I would actually work with children, but I work with a lot of teenage girls who experience some type of trauma. That’s our biggest draw here. My passion is to work with veterans. My grandma and grandpa — Tom and Norma Williams — they founded Shady Oaks, the veterans’ retirement home in Park Hills. My grandpa is a veteran, my dad’s a veteran, my uncle’s a veteran, my cousin’s a veteran, my brother is a veteran, so we have a few veterans in the family.
“I’ve always had a passion for working with and helping veterans and this is my way of giving back. We are connected with the rec therapy at Jefferson Barracks, so what they’ll do is — if they get a veteran from this area who is interested in a program like this — they’ll send them back our way versus having them driving to St. Louis to participate in it.
“I did have a veteran — her brother lives locally, but she came in from West Virginia. She was visiting. She was in town anyway, but she came by and we had a session with her, so that was pretty cool. So, that is really the group that we’re targeting. We don’t have a lot more at this point. We’re hoping to grow our veteran services. We’ve marketed to the VA and have a pretty good relationship with the local VFW.
Asked why she won’t work with children under the age of 10, Gillette said, “Because there’s a lot of developmental and other factors to consider. As far as the maximum age we’ll take, that doesn’t really matter. Right now, were putting in an accessible bathroom. We actually started fundraising for this and the Farmington VFW was really helpful in doing that. We realized that people who have mental and emotional needs may also have some physical needs. We wanted to be as accessible as possible even though it’s working with horses and working outside.”
Gillette said the ranch has a total of six horses — three of which were donated.
“Two of the other three we’ve had since I was a kid. We actually have a horse that is 32 and he’s only got one eye, but he’s spunky. I think this really speaks volumes itself — we call this the place where horses heal invisible wounds. We don’t necessarily understand or see what everybody is dealing with on a day-to-day basis, but this is a place where people can come and help heal that.
“The horses don’t need special training. Horses are already equipped to mirror human behavior and emotions because they are a prey animal, so they look to humans for safety. If they can see you and you are anxious or you’re concerned or you’re worried about something, or you’re made about something, they can pick up on that immediately and they can respond back to you, which makes you more self-aware.
“In working with the horses, this especially works well with the kids — working on boundaries, assertiveness, clear communication and appropriate communication. That’s very meaningful and things a lot of us take for granted. Some kids don’t learn that, or some adults don’t learn that in their upbringing or their life, so it really affects their ability to function day-to-day.
Gillette feels the horses on the ranch are perfect in the role of helping those who come there for therapy.
“We were never really into competing with the horses, which I think is why this program works out for the type of horses we have. Our horses are technically all retired or what you would see as a retired horse. They haven’t spent their lives obeying a human, so they have that more natural reaction and natural relationship with the human, which is pretty cool.”
While the VA is helpful in getting veterans into the program, Gillette explained how many of the children they serve find out about the ranch.
“I have really marketed a lot to the Children’s Division and to the local school counselors,” she said. “I probably get a lot of referrals from some of the local counselors and then just word of mouth — people who know me or people who know what I do. They tell a friend. I had a string of referrals once where one person I was seeing led to four or five extra referrals of people who needed help. I think word of mouth right now is our biggest and that’s why we’re having an open house this weekend, so people can come and check out.
“The open house will be from noon to four at the ranch that’s located at 17885 Hart Pinkston Road in Farmington. People can contact me directly if they’re interested in the program themselves or they’re interested for one of their kids or somebody who they know. At this point I don’t charge at all for services, but hopefully by next spring and summer I’ll be on insurance panels so I can bill insurance.”
For more information about the program, call Gillette at 573-747-9115.
