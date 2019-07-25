Hospital auxiliary presents check to PHC Foundation

The Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre Auxiliary recently presented a check for $3,500 to the Parkland Health Center Foundation.
The funds were raised through the hard work of auxiliary members who manage the hospital gift shop and implement multiple fundraisers throughout the year. The contribution will be utilized for projects related to patient care at Parkland-Bonne Terre.
The auxiliary has a long-standing history, having been initially formed in 1959 as the Gray Ladies Organization. In 1964 the Candy Strippers program was founded, and the Bonne Terre Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1969 and continues to the present day as the Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre Auxiliary.
At Parkland’s Bonne Terre location, auxiliary volunteers operate the gift shop, staff the customer service desk and assist in many ways to help make the experience in the Parkland Cancer Center more comfortable for patients while they are receiving their treatment.
In addition, the volunteers raise and contribute funds for projects that help with the care of patients – equipment such as automated doors, patient chairs and televisions with headphones for patients to use while at the hospital.
The list of auxiliary fundraisers is long and includes bake sales, luncheons, white elephant sales and a Christmas in September event. In addition, the group has gathered helpful items like gas cards, blankets, pillows and nutritional beverages for cancer patients. They also reach out into the community to assist with events such as Feed My Sheep, Special Olympics and Relay for Life.
“We have a very active auxiliary at Bonne Terre,” said Karen Johnson, auxiliary president. “We are always so pleased to work together to help make things better for our patients and community.” .
Those who are interested in volunteering or in more information about the auxiliary may call 573-760-8188.
The Parkland Health Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that was established in 2009. Its mission is to secure philanthropic support to enhance Parkland’s ability to provide excellent care with great compassion. The Foundation will be responsible for distributing the auxiliary’s contribution.
