On Sept. 4, the day after the Farmington Water Park closes for the season, the popular “Hot Dippity Dog” event will return, bringing out dogs and their owners to have a fun evening of wet fun to close out the summer.
Farmington Aquatic and Fitness Coordinator Jake LaHay said the event both provides a good time for dogs and owners but also benefits a local adoption center.
“It’s an event we do every year to raise money for FPAC (Farmington Pet Adoption Center),” LaHay said. “It’s the day after we close for the season, and we just invite to bring their dogs out to swim. We’re going to lower the level of the river and the pool a little bit to make it a little bit easier.”
Hot Dippity Dog will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 4.
In addition to getting the chance to swim, dogs can also sample dog-safe Kona Ice treats this year. In the last five years, the event has grown to be a popular attraction for dog owners, with the water park quickly filling up with furry swimmers.
“Last year we were pretty packed,” LaHay said. “I think we had somewhere around 120 dogs. It’s usually pretty packed-out. It’s definitely grown since the first year and in the last three years especially, it’s gotten pretty big.”
This year, organizers are asking for a minimum donation of $5 per dog upon entry, with the proceeds going toward FPAC.
“We’re always looking for those good community programs that bring the community together,” LaHay said. “We give a lot of money to FPAC every year, and I think this year we’re on pace to give more than we probably ever have.”
FPAC is a no-kill rescue and adoption operation with attached Second Chance Resale Store, which provides a portion of the organization’s funding. The center currently is located at 2901 South U.S. 67 in Farmington and houses approximately 27 dogs and 85 cats. The organization has served the residents and pets of Farmington since 1986.
On Oct. 26 the center will host Cosmic Black Light Bingo for the first time, also at St. Paul Lutheran School.
The Farmington Pet Adoption Center and Second Chance Resale Store are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information about Hot Dippity Dog or other events at the Farmington Water Park, call 756-0900.
