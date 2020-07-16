House bills the governor has signed into law

”The Missouri Broadband Grant Program, which was created to help providers, communities, counties, and regions invest in broadband infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, was set to expire on Aug. 28 of next year. The two bills approved by the general assembly and signed by the governor will extend the program an additional six years to June 30, 2027. HB 1768 will also enable the Department of Economic Development to legally seek to have any funds that would otherwise be returned to the federal government to be retained in Missouri and awarded to other eligible qualified Missouri broadband providers. The bill also allows community and neighborhood improvement districts to partner with broadband providers to construct or improve facilities to provide service to the unserved and underserved.