House bills the governor has signed into law

Vital workforce development legislation set to become law (HB 2046)
Governor Mike Parson recently signed legislation that will allow professionals moving to Missouri to continue working in their professions without delay. The bill also creates the Fresh Start Act to give a second chance to those who have paid their debt to society, and the Expanded Workforce Act to create a pathway to occupational licensure through apprenticeship.
Currently, individuals licensed in other states must get relicensed in order to work in Missouri, which requires additional tests, training, and a long wait for approval. HB 2046 will allow professionals already licensed in other states to come to Missouri and enter the workforce. It changes Missouri’s current standard, which allows reciprocity only if the license held is from a state with substantially similar or greater requirements for licensure, to a minimum educational standard. The bill also includes the most expansive license reciprocity in the country for military families.
Governor Parson said, “By expanding license reciprocity, HB 2046 will eliminate governmental barriers to employment and allow citizens to become licensed faster when moving or needing to find work in Missouri. This will not only help fill critical jobs in our economy but also highlight Missouri as an ideal state to live and work.”
The legislation also establishes the Fresh Start Act to allow prior offenders who have served their time to integrate more effectively back into society by providing a path to meaningful work without arbitrary discrimination. Individuals will not be disqualified for a professional license because of a prior conviction unless the crime is directly related to the duties and responsibilities for the licensed occupation.
Additionally, the bill creates the Expanded Workforce Act to expand Missouri’s recognition of apprenticeships as a path to licensure and work. The act will allow apprentices to obtain industry licenses as part of an apprenticeship.
The bill will now take effect as law on Aug. 28.
Wide-ranging crime bill signed into law (SB 600)
Legislation meant to address the issue of violent crime in Missouri is now set to become law. Governor Mike Parson signed the wide-ranging bill that contains provisions addressing dangerous felonies, unlawful possession of firearms, criminal street gangs, and vehicle hijacking.
In signing the bill, Gov. Parson said, “As governor and a former law enforcement officer for 22 years, protecting the citizens of our state is of utmost importance to my administration. We all want our communities to be safe, and we worry when we see violent criminals threaten our neighborhoods. SB 600 holds violent offenders accountable for their actions and is a major step towards safety and justice for our communities. We must continue working together to identify solutions, address crime, and keep Missourians safe.”
The legislation increases the prison terms for the offense of armed criminal action. It also increases the minimum prison term for an individual convicted of armed criminal action if the individual unlawfully possesses a firearm. Additionally, the bill increases the penalty for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The bill also creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. It also creates the Missouri Criminal Street Gangs Prevention Act. The act modernizes the approach to prosecuting criminal gangs and reduces the barriers to bringing gang members to justice.
With the governor’s signature, the bill is now set to become law on August 28.
Expanding access to broadband (HB 1768 and HB 2120)
The state recently took an important step forward in its efforts to bring broadband internet access to the nearly 1 million Missourians who do not have it. Governor Mike Parson signed two pieces of legislation into law that will extend the Missouri Broadband Program through 2027.
“Now more than ever, access to high-speed broadband is critical to Missouri’s infrastructure,” said Governor Parson. He added that the bills will “help us continue to bring the best possible broadband programs and services to all Missourians, especially to those in rural areas of the state.
”The Missouri Broadband Grant Program, which was created to help providers, communities, counties, and regions invest in broadband infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, was set to expire on Aug. 28 of next year. The two bills approved by the general assembly and signed by the governor will extend the program an additional six years to June 30, 2027. HB 1768 will also enable the Department of Economic Development to legally seek to have any funds that would otherwise be returned to the federal government to be retained in Missouri and awarded to other eligible qualified Missouri broadband providers. The bill also allows community and neighborhood improvement districts to partner with broadband providers to construct or improve facilities to provide service to the unserved and underserved.
Community testing for COVID-19 at MAC on July 14
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard are conducting a drive-through COVID-19 community testing event for Missouri residents at Mineral Area College, Student Lot F, on July 14. Register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.The tests are open to all residents of Missouri. You do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.
The test is a PCR test done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
If my office can be of any assistance, please call 573-751-3455 or email to dale.wright@house.mo.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!