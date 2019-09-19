{{featured_button_text}}
State Rep. Mike Henderson

Mike Henderson

Lawmakers returned to Jefferson City to work on a pro-consumer bill that would allow Missourians to reduce their tax burden when they trade in multiple vehicles. House members gave approval to a legislative fix this week during a special session called by Gov. Mike Parson.

The governor called the special session to give lawmakers an opportunity to fix a state statute to allow the sales proceeds of more than one vehicle, trailer, boat, or outboard motor to be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of another. The fix is necessary because a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court clarified that the sales proceeds of only one vehicle may be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of a new vehicle.

The Missouri House approved the bill by a vote of 126-21. The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration. House members anticipate the Senate will approve the bill by the end of the week.

House and Senate Complete Annual Veto Session

On the same day the legislature worked in special session to address the vehicle sales tax issue, lawmakers also held their constitutionally-mandated veto session. The legislature meets each year in September in accordance with the Missouri Constitution to consider bills approved by the legislature but vetoed by the governor.

While the Legislature has been active in overriding vetoes during the last decade, this year’s Veto Session saw none of the Governor’s vetoes overridden.

Only six bills were vetoed by the Governor and of these six bills, the vetoes were all based on technicality and wording of the bills and will be taken up again in this next legislative session.

Enjoyed visiting with Mineral Area College Leadership Students

As always, it is an honor to serve as your state representative.

Representative Mike Henderson

Proudly Serving the 117th House District

Rep. Mike Henderson, a Republican, represents St. Francois County, District 117, in the Missouri House of Representatives.

