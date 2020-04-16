House passes budget bill HB-2014

Dear Friends,
The Covid-19 Coronavirus is on our minds every minute of every day. It has affected people’s health, their finances, and our ability to freely come and go and be with our families and friends.
We all have a responsibility to do our part to practice personal safety. However, to those who work every day to help us maintain our own personal safety and to those who maintain vital necessities that keep our lives as normal as possible, the rest of us say thank you! We thank you for what you are doing on our behalf and we pray for your safety as well!
We will survive these uncertain times and will come back stronger and have a deeper appreciation of all that we have been blessed with and for what is truly important in our lives. My Easter wish to you is to stay safe, stay strong and remember the true meaning of Easter!
On Wednesday, members of the House of Representatives were called back into session to approve the final supplemental budget bill, HB-2014, which will provide our state with the vital funding needed to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. The approved final version contains new funding provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. Prior to entering the Capitol, our temperature was taken and questions were asked of us regarding any potential exposure we may have had. Masks were made available and everyone observed their proper social distancing.
I was the first vote of the day on HB-2014, the supplemental bill that allows Missouri to accept federal funds to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus and to assist our state in meeting our constitutionally mandated financial obligations.
The supplemental budget bill contains total funding of more than $6 billion, with the bulk of that funding from the federal CARES Act. The CARES act was designed to help states mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to help families and businesses deal with the economic impact of the virus.
Some of the key funding items contained in the bill that is now on its way to the governor provide more than $5 billion for Missouri to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including funding for testing, healthcare workers, hospitals, nursing homes, personal protective equipment, crisis counseling, food delivery, public education, and much more.
■ Allocate appropriations based on both federal and general revenue that is focused to:
■ Equip frontline healthcare providers with PPE, respiratory/testing equipment, and in certain instances increased pay
■ Fund the Governor’s efforts to stand up alternative medical facilities (AMF) across the state for potential patient surges
■ Aid to counties and municipalities responding to the crisis ($1 billion)
■ Fund the Community Development Block Grant (additional $20 million in CDBG) for quarantine/treatment facilities, providing testing and diagnosis at fixed and mobile locations, and delivering meals to quarantined individuals
■ Provide new funding that supports National Guard efforts to respond to the crisis and mobilize for future emergencies during the remainder of the fiscal year ($11 million)
■ Provide $300 million that will help fund K-12 public schools for COVID-19 related expenses
■ Provide up to $1.5 billion for additional K-12 expenses
■ Provide $200 million to distribute among all recognized higher education institutions (public, private, and proprietary)
■ Provide up to $304 million to distribute among Missouri’s public four-year and two-year colleges and universities
■ Provide up to $90 million for use by nursing homes to help with infection control and COVID19 related expenses
■ Provide up to $66 million for childcare assistance
■ Provide transit assistance grants to “non-urban” areas ($20 million) Provide LIHEAP utilities assistance program ($18 million)
■ Provide additional resources to Head Start ($12 million)
■ Provide up to $24 million for home delivered meals and emergency food assistance
The bill also includes additional supplemental spending for the Fiscal Year 2020 budget that is not related to the state’s efforts to deal with COVID-19. Some of these funding items include:
■ School Foundation Formula recalculation and early childhood education expenses ($27.8 million)
■ “Read to Learn” preschool grant is increased $4.6 million (new total is $11.1 million)
■ Increases construction authority for the Missouri Department of Transportation ($5 million) and bus transit ($7 million)
■ Funding for mental health including crisis counseling grant authority ($1 million) and overtime pay at state facilities ($4.7 million)
■ Transition of the state child welfare infrastructure to the federal Family First Prevention Services Act ($9.9 million)
■ Foster care “outside income” distribution of children’s personal funds ($3 million)
■ Specialty drug increases ($17 million)
■ Food distribution program ($2.2 million)
■ Supplemental nursing care ($333,715)
Thank you to everyone for doing your part in keeping our communities safe by following the CDC guidelines. Even though I am not in the Capitol, my office is still checking all emails and phone messages. If you have questions, send your email or leave a message and my office will contact you. My very best to all of you and please stay safe!
