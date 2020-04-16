House passes budget bill HB-2014

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Friends,

The Covid-19 Coronavirus is on our minds every minute of every day. It has affected people’s health, their finances, and our ability to freely come and go and be with our families and friends.

We all have a responsibility to do our part to practice personal safety. However, to those who work every day to help us maintain our own personal safety and to those who maintain vital necessities that keep our lives as normal as possible, the rest of us say thank you! We thank you for what you are doing on our behalf and we pray for your safety as well!

We will survive these uncertain times and will come back stronger and have a deeper appreciation of all that we have been blessed with and for what is truly important in our lives. My Easter wish to you is to stay safe, stay strong and remember the true meaning of Easter!