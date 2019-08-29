* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

At age 19, Anthony ONeal was deep in debt and short on hope with no direction of where his life was headed. But after hitting rock bottom, he turned his life around and committed to helping students find and pursue their passions. Since 2003, Anthony has helped hundreds of thousands of students make smart decisions with their money, relationships, and education to live a well-balanced life.