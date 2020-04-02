How to protect yourself in times of crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re feeling panicked about money in these uncertain times, I want you to hear me on this:

You are not alone.

You will be okay.

People all across the country are wanting to know how the COVID-19 virus will affect their finances. Here are some of the top questions I’m getting about how to handle money during this trying time.

What should I do to protect myself and my family right now?

Conserve your financial resources. This means cutting unnecessary spending, like cable television, eating out, and subscription memberships. Focus on taking care of the Four Walls. I’m talking about the absolute necessities—food, shelter, utilities, and transportation.

Should I cash out my investments or take my money out of the bank?

Absolutely not! The stock market is like a roller-coaster, and you don’t jump off a roller-coaster in the middle of the ride.

If you pull your money out now, you’re guaranteed a loss. But if you ride it out, you can bet the value will eventually go back up. Plus, bank deposits are insured by the FDIC and protected up to at least $250,000.