At the beginning of a new year people exclaim about how fast the years are passing — seemingly, far quicker than when they were young. That’s a common reaction, especially when we’re beginning a new decade!
It’s a little unsettling for me to realize that I am now among those who lived not only in a last century, but also the past millennium! Saints preserve us! That sounds as though I’m older than dirt!!!
At New Years, we look back over the past year and wonder, “Where did it go? All the days and hours…what did I accomplish? What did I do? What did I fail to do? Do I have regrets? Will I do better this year…make better use of my time, get organized, make well-thought out and good decisions? Will this be the year I lose those bothersome 30+ pounds that have been following me around for 15 years, complete a 20-mile marathon, write a book, take a class or course, follow my early dream, become an entirely new me?”
Chances are very good that “No,” we won’t. But we will have other accomplishments, meet other people, have new experiences, ride through ups and downs as they come and, for the most part, forget about those good-intentions and resolutions. We’ll just go back to day-to-day living.
A new year with a new calendar of 365 unblemished days is the perfect time to make a more realistic approach to trying to make changes in your life. Instead of taking a mental inventory of our feelings, desire, frustrations, etc. and make firm commitments to ourselves that this year will be the year we do it starting next week for sure or right after we finish cleaning the closet, washing the dog, or getting this kink in our backs, shoulder, neck fixed, a better way is to make a list of any bad habits that are holding you back and attempt, in reasonable steps, to change them.
Some churches even hold a service on New Year’s Eve where people bring these lists and burn them in a ceremonial fire. You can do the same thing at home by burning the list with a candle…making certain you have a fire-proof container in which to drop the flaming paper. If not, you’ll immediately have another item for the list…always plan ahead!
This is also the time when we realize that in X-number of months we’ll be another year older. YIKES!!!
A birthday now is not like when we were toddlers or teens and the day after our last birthday would start to look forward to becoming a year older and proudly say, “I’ll be 4 or 5, or 16 or 18 next year!” That silliness stops the day you celebrate your 21st birthday, officially become an adult and reality sets in. From then on you hang onto your present age (no matter what you claim it to be) until the actual day of your birthday. Or as one of my cousins who has joined me as a senior citizen says when asked her age, “Oh, I’m 60ish.”
One time when several members of my dad’s family gathered for a get-together, one aunt asked my son (who for some reason had a very southern accent) how old he was, he proudly stated, “Ah’ll be foh in June!” Everyone found that to be very funny and it was brought up for years to come.
He’s well past “Foh in June” now and has also lost the southern accent. But I wonder if he ever remembers that day when he finds another birthday staring him in the face and wonders why he was so anxious to be a year older!
You have free articles remaining.
On the other hand, my late mother, who sadly was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when in her 70’s, had an entirely different reaction to one of her later birthdays.
I had invited just a very few close friends and relatives to stop by to celebrate the day. I held an informal gathering on the large front porch and served cake and ice cream. When I brought out the cake with lit candles, she was very pleased, and exclaimed “Oh, it’s a party!”
We all sang the traditional off-key version of “Happy Birthday” and I said, “Momma, it’s your birthday. You're 80 today!”
She looked at me in utter amazement and said in a shocked voice, “I’m 80???”
As I write this I, along with everyone else, will be acknowledging the New Year, bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020! I will not make resolutions to create a new me. I will be making some critical changes in my life with mixed emotions, but I realize that if we don’t make changes, we become stagnant and our lives grow boring and narrower.
So instead of worrying about the changes, I’ll try to look at them as challenges and opportunities. Henry Ford said, “If you always do what you’ve always done, then you’ll always get what you’ve always got.” Henry’s sentence structure may not have been the best, but his outlook on life was.
I like the attitude of my late, inspiring friend, Laura Marsalek, who lived to be 102; happy, upbeat and still looking forward to new experiences. Laura, with a smile, told a close friend of hers shortly before making the ultimate transition, “I think I may be dying. But I really don’t know as I’ve never done that before. That’s sure to be a great experience, don’t you think?”
The outcome of change isn’t the situation, it’s your perspective on the situation. Or as an old song from the 1940’s went, “You’ve got to accent the positive and eliminate the negative.”
Have a very Positive and Blessed 2020!
