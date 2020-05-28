In celebration of Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Friends,

As we celebrate the Memorial Day weekend, many of us will gather together for what may be the very first time in months, as we emerge from the coronavirus quarantine. As we spend time with our family and friends to enjoy the three-day weekend, these unusual and challenging times make it even more meaningful that we remember and honor the true reason for this Memorial Day.

Memorial Day was created with the intention of honoring our fallen men and women; to remember those who sacrificed in service to their country and fellow man. This important day became a national holiday in 1971, but paying tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes is a time-honored tradition that dates back to the first days of our great nation.

This is a time for all Americans to reflect on the rights, liberties, and freedoms we enjoy, and to set aside time to honor the brave individuals who paid the ultimate price so that we might live today in this great nation.

The truth is that the greatness we have achieved as a nation is the result of the efforts of those willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own. During our nation’s times of greatest need, we have seen heroes rise to the challenge, roll up their sleeves, and do whatever was necessary to overcome the challenge before them.