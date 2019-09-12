The Visions of Hope Training Program held its “Inspiration on the Runway” modeling event Sept. 8 at the Centene Center.
About 200 attendees — made up of sponsors volunteers and models from the community, as well as graduates of the Visions of Hope Training Program — were treated to a Pop-Up Boutique, dinner and guest speakers, along with runway modeling of fashion clothing carried by the Dress 2 Impress Resale Outlet located in downtown Farmington.
Funding from sales and sponsorships are used to support Visions of Hope Training Program that provides autism spectrum adults with societal and workplace coping skills.
Founders Luann Honerkamp and Jessica Harmon explained the reason behind this year’s theme of “GLOW”.
“One of our core values is to ‘GLOW’, that is our theme tonight,” said Honerkamp. “I wanted to make sure that what we were doing was going to be grounded spiritually, and that what we were doing was following God’s will, whatever that looked like, wherever that led us. What we came up with is ‘GLOW’.
“‘G’ is for glorifying God. ‘For everyone comes from Him and exists by his power, and is intended for his glory. All glory to him forever! Amen.’ Romans 11:36 (NLT).”
Harmon explained what the “L” and “O” in “GLOW” stood for.
You have free articles remaining.
“‘L’ is loving relationships. ‘A new command I give unto you, that you love one another; as I (Jesus) have loved you. That you also love one another.’ John 13:34 (KJV). Every person that walks through our doors, they don’t know it, but they get to meet Jesus that day in some form or another.
“‘O’ is for others first. ‘… Anyone who wants to be first, must be the very last, as a servant of all.’ Mark 9:35 (KJV). I feel like I really enjoy helping others. When I have clients come to me that don’t have money for interview clothing, we help them out for free. That’s all because of you guys.”
Honerkamp finished with the meaning of the letter “W."
“’W’ is work skills training. ‘For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, in know that full well.’ Psalms 139:13-14 (NIV). We believe that each person has ability, we believe that each person has potential, that they can go anywhere they want to go. What we try to do is focus on those abilities, and also sometimes work with the challenges that they face and help them to be able to overcome some of those obstacles. That’s where we are anchored at; that’s what our beliefs are.”
Dave Honerkamp, husband of Luann Honerkamp, offered some final thoughts on the night’s activities and how he hoped attendees would apply it to themselves.
“The whole night — we hope — is an inspiration that wherever you work, that God puts on your heart whatever vision He gives you,” he said. “He’s not just going to create you and leave you without a vision, He’s going to give you something. He cares about you, you’re unique, you’re a one-of-a-kind original, you don’t have to be compared to… anybody in this room. The life that you are given specifically is given to you in order for you to shine and give glory to God.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.