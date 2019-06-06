Four years ago local filmmakers set out to create the full length feature film "Interviewing Monsters" and their four year journey has now come to an end.
A by-the-book forest ranger, Billy Teal, played by actor-comedian Tom Green, is dead set on preventing Cory Mathis, (Les Stroud, Survivorman), from discovering the truth about the Mark Twain National Forest. Mathis, a respected college professor, claims a mythical forest creature killed his wife, transforming him into a man haunted by obsession and revenge.
Mathis partners with legendary Bigfoot hunter Fran Andersen, (Stacy Brown Jr.) who is out to collect the Nat Geo $10 million bounty for the capture of the creature. But Ranger Teal, a covert government agency and a serial hoaxer (Rick Dyer) has other plans.
Apparently, the Canadian duo of Green and Stroud "hit it out of the forest" because the film is being described as a "darkly witty comedy with a dysfunctional protagonist, a twisted narrative, and a series of events that build into a shocker of an ending."
It soon becomes obvious, however, that the film itself is not the only story. More than 95 percent of the actors and film crew members used by producers Thomas Smugala and Amanda Koeler in making this picture were made up of local talent such as high school and middle school students, as well as college students, who were all given their start in the business through the project.
One of those local students is Braden Greif, a Farmington native and 2017 graduate of Farmington High School. He first became involved in the movie through his work as a student with Black Knight TV. Today he is enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau where he is studying film production.
“I usually do TV and film at the high school level and I was a senior at the time,” he said. “I had a friend that was talking about working an actual feature length film, so I talked to her and she got me a job as a director’s assistant.”
Although most of Greif’s work was performed behind the camera, he occasionally managed to get himself in front of the camera, if not in a way that made him easily recognizable.
“I did some work as a body double,” he said. “I’m actually in some of the shots — it’s really cool. They needed a body double for Bigfoot. They put latex all over me, it was skintight almost like pantyhose. Fortunately, it was a cool day.”
Since his chosen career is in film making, Greif was excited to find work on a project that would give him practical experience, as well as a chance to see professional film crews in action.
“Being able to work on a feature length film, getting to meet all the directors, producers and work on actual stuff we are trying to work towards — that was amazing,” he said. “I met Tom Green and Les Stroud, and they are really nice people.”
Greif explained that shooting scenes locally with Missouri residents offered a rare glimpse into what he calls the “Hollywood Experience.”
“Other than Les Stroud and Tom Green, all of the actors are local,” he said. “A lot of them came from Cape Girardeau and one from Columbia.”
The entire movie was shot at locations familar to Parkland residents such as First State Community Bank, Cuzzin’s Sports Bar & Grill, Mineral Area College, Olympic Steakhouse, Madison County Jail, Johnny T’s, Madison Inn Lodge, Dragonfly Inn Bed & Breakfast and Crown Valley Winery.
So, the dream has finally become a reality for Greif and all the others involved in the film project. "Interviewing Monsters" is currently being screened at the Cannes Film Market. Afterwards the film will go into a limited U.S. theatrical release that includes a special advance screening event taking place June 24 at the Farmington AMC Theater. From there the movie will move to streaming and downloadable platforms such as iTunes and Amazon.
The trailer is available for viewing at www.interviewingmonsters.com
