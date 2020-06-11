Investigate the meatpacking industry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

America’s meat industry has consolidated dramatically in recent decades. Missouri Farm Bureau and many farmer and consumer advocates are calling for investigations into the industry. A reliable and affordable meat supply is important, and market consolidation can harm both of these goals.

Today, four companies process over 80 percent of American beef. Three companies control 63 percent of the nation’s hog processing. Five companies control more than 60 percent of the chicken market, led by northwest Arkansas-based Tyson Foods. Tyson operates six poultry processing facilities in Missouri and 10 in Arkansas.

Consolidation itself is not necessarily bad. The problems arise when these companies use their size and market power to hurt consumers and farmers. Unfortunately, several recent events have fed suspicion toward the big meatpackers.

Last summer, a fire at a cattle processing plant in Holcomb, Kansas, roiled the market. The Tyson-owned facility, the second-largest plant in the country, was out of operation for four months.

Tyson was able to immediately shift almost all production to other locations. Less than a month after the fire, its CEO said that the only losses Tyson experienced were related to the cost of transporting cattle to other plants.