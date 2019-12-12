This story was originally published in the Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1989 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. — Editor
It's long been said that there is no place like home for the holidays, but as Americans tend to keep moving further and further away from home, getting home is not always as easy as going 'over the river and through the woods.'
Today's travelers have to contend with transfers, tickets and turbulence among the other hazards of holiday travel. However, local people involved in travel are seeing their business escalate this month as people try to reunite with family and friends.
Margaret Richardson, a travel consultant with Omega Travel in Farmington, said that the holiday season is the busiest time for airlines, and that visiting family and friends is one of the main reasons for traveling. "I feel it's family travel (as opposed to vacation travel) at Christmas," she said. I feel the majority of travelers are going to see family."
Not all people have family and friends to visit during the holiday season, however, and Richardson noted that many tour operators are offering special tours around the holidays for people who do not want to be alone.
Those who want to visit the family, or get away from their loneliness, may have problems flying off to distant locations if they have not already purchased airline tickets, she said.
Richardson advises anyone considering traveling by plane this holiday season to book their flights immediately, and then they may be able to make flight arrangements. She said that as it gets closer to Christmas, it's harder to get tickets for flights.
She said that this is particularly true if the destination is a warm climate. "Holiday travel needs to be booked much in advance, especially to Arizona, Florida, Hawaii and all of the warm weather spots," said Richardson.
Out of all of the warm destinations, Hawaii is the most popular, she said, and holiday travel to the islands often has to be booked by March or April. "It finally comes to the point that if you want to go there, you're going to have to charter a plane to get to Hawaii. Christmas is probably one of the most desirable times to travel somewhere warm."
In addition to basking in warm climates, many people also like to bask in the brisk air of the ski slopes. Richardson said that ski vacations are a popular trip to take during the winter months, with a lot of people in the county going to Winterpark, Colorado, to ski. Richardson said its proximity to the Denver airport makes it widely used.
Although many people may think that air fares skyrocket during the holidays, Richardson said that fares are not any higher than at other times of the year, but packed flights force people to buy the more expensive seats. "I think the biggest reason people think rates go up for the holidays is that they didn't book early enough to take advantage of the cheapest fares," said Richardson. She noted that the peak time for holiday flights is between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4, while the travel business in general is busy between the middle of December to the middle of April as people try to escape the winter blues.
For those with a fear of flying, Greyhound travels across the continent, and the amount of tickets sold always increases during the holiday season, said Cotton Shumake, local Greyhound ticket agent. Shumake said that ticket sales around the holidays have been known to triple, and Greyhound always put extra buses on routes for the holidays.
"We run on Christmas," said Shumake. "We run seven days a week and all holidays." Shumake said that the peopole travel time during the holidays is usually Dec. 23 or Christmas Eve. "It (bus travel) will be very light on Christmas Day," he said.
Even after Christmas, bus business will remain brisk for a while as school kids travel to visit grandparents and other relatives during their school break, said Shumake. "Sometimes New Year's Day is a real busy one," he said. After the beginning of January, but business slows down, he noted.
Shumake is anticipating increased holiday travel on his Greyhound shuttle service, which transports passengers from this area to Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. Already he has seen an increase in business since the shuttle service started earlier this fall. In addition to taking passengers to places where they can make connections for further travel, the shuttle also drops passengers off at the South County Mall for holiday shopping.
So whether it's planes, trains or automobiles, there's no place like home — if you make the right connections.
