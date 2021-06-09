Jacks Pooper Scooper STORY

Farmington has a new business that is literally going to the dogs.

Travis Jacks Pooper Scooper will come to your house and clean up what your dog leaves behind.

“We do weekly, monthly, twice a week, whatever you want,” Jacks said. “It’s $10 per dog per visit. We like for you to be at your house for the first visit so we know where to pick it up at. After that, you don’t have to be there when I come by.”

Jacks’ business is insured for liability. He explained where the idea for his business model came from.

“I got the idea from a friend of mine that quit IBM to do this,” he said. “He makes more money now than working at IBM.”

Starting in Farmington, Jacks intends to expand his business next year into the cities of Desloge and Perryville.

For more information, contact Travis Jacks at 573-482-2800 or visit www.jackspooperscooper.com online.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

