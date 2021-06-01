JACKS POOPER SCOOPER
This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 22, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington R-7 School District recognized its retiring staff during the monthly board of education meeting held May 18 in Truman Auditorium.
This week's Take a Guess was submitted by reader Michael Bowers. Sure, these are vacuum tubes, but these vacuum tubes used for a very specific…
Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416, along with the Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and Bugler, will commemorate Memo…
Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Dear Friends,
Farmington High School presented diplomas to 280 members of the 2021 senior class at graduation exercises held Sunday afternoon at the Farming…
Case Manager/Supervisor Angela Hager and Executive Director Kathy Fowler, center front, prepare to cut the ribbon at a ceremony held Thursday …
30 Years – 1991
If you ever have the opportunity to meet Harold Weems, you don’t forget it. The tall, lanky 69-year-old is a ball of energy who gives off an a…