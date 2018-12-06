Kevin R. Jenkins has been named editor of the Farmington Press, by Doug Smith, managing editor of the Daily Journal in Park Hills.
Jenkins has worked in the newspaper business for 23 years and has served as a reporter with the Daily Journal for the past seven-and-a-half years. Previous to that, Jenkins served as editor of The Mountain Echo in Ironton and the St. Clair Missourian in St. Clair; as well as a reporter for the Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff and the Centralia Fireside Guard in Centralia.
Born in El Paso, Texas, Jenkins was the only child of Kenneth and Evelyn Jenkins. His father was an upper atmospheric research scientist at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, and his mother was a homemaker.
Jenkins graduated from Andress High School in 1975 and attended his freshman year in college at West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University) in Canyon, Texas, prior to transferring to Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, where he graduated in 1980 with a degree in broadcasting.
Following college, Jenkins attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he sought his Masters of Religious Education (MRE) degree. For the next 20 years he served on staff in churches from Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He moved to the state when he was named associate in the Evangelism Department of the Missouri Southern Baptist Convention (MSBC) in Jefferson City.
During his tenure with the MSBC, Jenkins traveled around the state and nation speaking at churches, conventions, special events and seminars. He also traveled to Belarus and Russia where he was part of a ministry team that trained pastors in sharing the gospel.
Jenkins was pastoring a church when he was asked to become editor of The Mountain Echo upon the previous editor's death.
Through the years, Jenkins has won a number of awards for his writing and in February of this year was named the St. Francois County Citizen of the Year by the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge in Desloge.
Jenkins moved to the Parkland in 2002 and a year later married Brenda Broeker, a teacher at Fredericktown High School. The couple has three daughters. Jenkins also has four adult children, a son and three daughters, from a previous marriage.
“Although I haven’t lived here my entire life, I quickly fell in love with the Parkland,” he said. “The natural beauty of the area, as well as the friendliness of the people immediately made me feel right at home. I’ve always been a 'people person' who makes friends quickly and it’s been no different here. I’ve made a lot of friends and met many incredible people in the 16 years I’ve lived here.
“One of my greatest joys is telling the stories of everyday people who have made a mark on their world. There are a lot of interesting people, as well as many unsung heroes, who I’ve had the pleasure of bringing to the attention of Daily Journal readers. I expect that to continue doing so as I take on the reins of Farmington Press editor. This is a great privilege for me and I hope that I serve our readers well.”
Responding to his selection of Jenkins, Smith said, “When Shawnna announced she would be leaving the obvious choice was to promote Kevin to editor of the Press. He brings with him decades of editorial experience and a real love of community journalism. Having served as the editor of the Press for a decade myself, and then placing Shawnna in that role, I am assured Kevin will endear himself to the Press readers. His weekly feature stories in the paper in recent months have been very well received.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.