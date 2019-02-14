Try 1 month for 99¢
JROTC honors military veterans

A Veterans Recognition Night was held prior to the varsity boys basketball game between the Central Rebels and the Farmington Knights held Jan. 25. at the Farmington Field House. Sponsored by the Farmington High School Air Force JROTC, the event was attended by a total of 42 veterans from the Park Hills and Farmington area.

The doors opened at 6 p.m. with free food and soft drinks for the veterans. The JROTC had a table staffed by cadets at the front entry to answer any questions.

A total of 42 veterans attended from the Park Hills and Farmington area. The veterans in attendance combined for a total of 342 years of active service dating from World War II to Afghanistan.

All the veterans were brought onto the court for a recognition ceremony before the game. Upon entering the court, every service member was recognized by name, branch of service, and years of active duty.

The cadets held a color guard presentation, followed by the National Anthem. The service ended with a moment of silence, followed by the playing of Taps.

For more information about JROTC contact Earnest Heflin SMSgt, USAF(Ret) at 573-701-1310 extension 2129, on twitter: @fhsmojrotc_unit

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

