JROTC honors military veterans

The Farmington High School Air Force JROTC held a Veterans Recognition Night prior to the varsity boys basketball game between the Central Rebels and the Farmington Knights on Jan. 25 at the Farmington Field House.
The doors opened at 6 p.m. with free food and soft drinks for the veterans. The JROTC had a table staffed by cadets at the front entry to answer any questions.
A total of 42 veterans attended from the Park Hills and Farmington area. The veterans in attendance combined for a total of 342 years of active service dating from World War II to Afghanistan.
All the veterans were brought onto the court for a recognition ceremony before the game. Upon entering the court, every service member was recognized by name, branch of service, and years of active duty.
The cadets held a color guard presentation, followed by the National Anthem. The service ended with a moment of silence, followed by the playing of Taps.
For more information about JROTC contact Earnest Heflin SMSgt, USAF(Ret) at 573-701-1310 extension 2129, on twitter: @fhsmojrotc_unit
