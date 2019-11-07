Greetings Friends!
Fall arrived this week as the kids had to bundle up to go out trick or treating. I am not a fan of cold weather and hope we still have some fall temperatures before Old Man Winter arrives.
This week I attended the retirement celebration of Judge Randall Head. Many friends and co-workers attended and shared special memories of Judge Head from over the years. I was honored to present Judge Head with House Resolution honoring him for his many years of public service. This week I also attended the swearing in ceremony of Associate Circuit Judge Scott Schrum who was appointed by Governor Parson to fulfill the vacancy left by Judge Head. Circuit Judge Megan Seay swore in Judge Schrum at the Iron County Courthouse.
State Makes Push to Secure Transformational Transportation System
House Speaker Elijah Haahr was joined by other prominent political, business, and community leaders this past week to outline their efforts to make Missouri the first state in the nation to develop a high-speed Hyperloop system. Hyperloop supporters say creating a Hyperloop system that runs from Kansas City to St. Louis could create up to 17,000 new jobs and have an overall economic impact of up to $3.7 billion per year.
Hyperloop is a new mode of transportation that is meant to move freight and people quickly and safely. Passengers or cargo would be transported in a Hyperloop pod and accelerate via electric propulsion in a low-pressure tube. The pod would float above the track using magnetic levitation and glide at speeds in excess of 600 miles per hour. A Hyperloop system in Missouri would allow users to travel from St. Louis to Kansas City in approximately 30 minutes.
Speaker Haahr was joined by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden to unveil the findings of Missouri’s Special Blue Ribbon Panel on Hyperloop. Haahr formed the Special Blue Ribbon Panel in March of this year following a feasibility study. Missouri was the first state to complete an engineering feasibility study that concluded the core technology was viable and that the route from Kansas City to Columbia to St. Louis would be economically feasible.
The Hyperloop panel of public and private leaders with expertise in a wide range of subject matters from across the state was tasked with providing recommendations on how to make the Hyperloop a reality in Missouri. The report presents specific steps in establishing Missouri as the global epicenter for research and development of the core Hyperloop technology. The report also establishes that Missouri must conduct more environmental impact studies, additional engineering work, and establish a regulatory framework before breaking ground on a Hyperloop project.
In pushing for Hyperloop in Missouri, Speaker Haahr noted that the state has always been a leader when it comes to transportation innovation. Haahr pointed out that Missouri funded the first transoceanic flight with Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis, and that the first miles of the United States Interstate Highway system were laid in the state. Missouri also built the world’s first steel-truss bridge, and Missouri scientists and engineers helped launch humanity into space. Missouri has always been on the cutting edge of developing transportation technology. “Hyperloop is the next step in transportation, and it’s the next place where we can lead the country,” said Haahr.
Missouri could begin work on a test track as soon as a year from now. The goal would be to build a 15-mile track to test the feasibility of Hyperloop transportation, which would take 3 to 5 years to build. If successful, Missouri could begin construction on the full commercial route in 7 to 10 years. The test track could cost between $300 million to $500 million, and the full track between Kansas City and St. Louis could cost as much as $10 billion. No tax dollars have been spent on Hyperloop to date, and the key to securing funding would be a private-public partnership structure.
A Hyperloop system could reduce the number of vehicles on Interstate 70 between Kansas City and St. Louis. This would allow the Missouri Department of Transportation to spend less on fixing the extremely busy section of the highway. Building the Hyperloop has the potential to alleviate a lot of the problems with our interstate system. The wear and tear, the human cost of access, would go down significantly. To see the full report, please visit this link: https://house.mo.gov/pr/hyperloopreport.pdf
Recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month
October was National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which is meant to raise awareness about disability employment opportunities and issues as well as celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities.
The Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy selected "The Right Talent, Right Now" as this year's theme for the awareness month. The theme emphasizes the essential role people with disabilities play in America’s economic success, especially in an era when historically low unemployment and global competition are creating a high demand for skilled talent.
In Missouri, the MO ABLE plan effectively allows Missourians with disabilities to have a job and financial independence. The executive director of the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council noted that, “One of the biggest barriers to employment for people with disabilities, is a fear of losing federal benefits. MO ABLE helps eliminate that barrier.”
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick administers MO ABLE, Missouri’s ABLE plan. MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities, and their families, to save and invest, tax-free, without losing their federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. With nearly 1200 MO ABLE accounts, Missouri has one of the largest programs in the country.
For more information about the MO ABLE plan, visit https://www.moable.com/.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
