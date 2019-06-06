Gov. Mike Parson has signed a proclamation to declare June 2019 as Missouri State Team Member Appreciation Month in Missouri, honoring team members working in Missouri state government.
According to the governor's office, the proclamation is another way Parson and his administration are "recognizing the hard work and dedicated public service of state of Missouri team members."
Parson has attempted to show support of state team members by including the new pay plan in his Fiscal Year 2020 budget and later approved by the General Assembly, as well as bolstering leadership and management initiatives, like The Missouri Way advanced management training program.
“As governor, I have the privilege to see the work ethic, honor, and integrity of our state of Missouri team members,” said Parson. “I could not be prouder of the dedicated public servants we have in Missouri state government. The commitment of our team members across the state is inspiring. They deserve our thanks and appreciation for their selfless service this month and every day of the year.”
Drew Erdmann, State of Missouri COO said.“State of Missouri team members show their tireless commitment to serving their fellow citizens by providing them crucial services day in and day out. Our team members keep Missouri moving forward by ensuring the health and safety of Missourians. I join Gov. Parson, the cabinet, and the citizens of Missouri in expressing sincere thanks.”
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said, “Team members in Missouri state government are devoted to making a difference in the lives of others. They serve Missourians in so many ways — from providing them with family and mental health support to securing the safety and infrastructure on our roadways. We all owe them our gratitude.”
State agencies will celebrate their team members in a variety of ways across the state this month. Citizens are encouraged to join the governor and state leadership in thanking Missouri state employees for their service to the state and its people.
Missourians can share their appreciation on social media for state team members during Missouri State Team Member Appreciation Month by using the hashtags #MOShowsThanks and #WeServeMO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.