Try 3 months for $3

Lance Cpl. Noah T. Junge, son of Don and Pam Junge, graduated Oct. 12, 2018 with Mike Co. from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California.

Out of 477 recruits, Junge earned Company Honor Graduate for demonstrating the highest degree of discipline, proficiency, bearing, physical fitness, and leadership.

Junge also earned the “Chesty” Puller award and meritorious promotion to Lance Corporal for demonstrating exceptional proficiency and leadership.

He is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton in California.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments