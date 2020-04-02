Just doing their part

During this difficult and increasingly deadly time in our nation’s history, some of the most heartbreaking stories can be found in our nation’s nursing homes where, for their own safety, residents have been isolated — not only from their fellow residents — but from family and friends, as well.
Fearing an outbreak of COVID-19 within their walls, as has happened in other nursing home facilities across the United States, the elderly and other residents are leading even more solitary existences than usual, to the frustration and sadness of many who would visit their loved ones if only they could.
That’s the situation that brought together three women who answered the call this past weekend for the making of protective fabric masks at Farmington’s Presbyterian Manor.
“My mother and stepmother are residents there, so I am not able to visit them and it’s very traumatic for me,” said Gayla Charboneau. “It’s especially difficult with my mother having Alzheimer’s. My greatest fear is that she is going to forget me.
“I had asked them to post more pictures and news of the residents on their Facebook page, so we could see more of our family. I saw on there were they were requesting homemade masks with requirements like a certain kind of cotton and that type of thing. They weren’t medical grade, but they can use them and then wash them and run them through like they’re sterilizing laundry and reuse them.”
So, three generations — Charboneau, her cousin Kay Tripp Taylor, and Charboneau's niece, Gracie Tripp — got together Saturday, and using the material that they had on hand, made around 30 of the masks and dropped them off Monday at Presbyterian Manor. While the task itself wasn’t all that difficult, only time consuming, the ladies had at least one source of minor frustration that kept them from making a greater number of masks.
“There’s an elastic shortage in the county right now,” Charboneau said. “You can’t find the elastic you need to make them, so we were limited on how many we could make. I think everybody may be making the masks as well and, you know, the elastic is just not out there to buy around here.
Asked where she and Taylor found a pattern to go by in making the masks, Charboneau said, “There was one posted on the website, but it was just kind of a plain, generic, square, rectangle type mask. But my aunt — Kay’s twin sister in Kansas — had made some that were kind of more form fitting, kind of a duckbill type that was pointed around the nose. They fit more around your face giving more coverage.
“So, we used her pattern and kind of made our own. It took us about two hours to get the pattern down exactly the way we wanted it, but then once we got it going, we just made a little factory line and cut and sewed and cut and sewed.”
According to Charboneau, one of the best parts of undertaking the project was that it provided her “a little time” to spend with family members.
“I went down to the farm to do this with Kay because I had been home for two weeks — I work from home,” she said. “I had been in my own little quarantine at home, so it was good to get out. I just really wanted to do something for my mom, and they won’t let you bring anything. You can’t take them flowers. You can’t do anything but window visits, which my mom wouldn’t understand a window visit at all. I did call last week, and they took a laptop in there and I did a video call with her. We talked, but she was still confused. She’s physically good, but mentally not because of the Alzheimer’s.
“In the 10-minute conversation that we had, I had to explain the coronavirus to her like four times and why I couldn’t come because she couldn’t remember. She asked questions like, ‘Why aren’t you coming by?’ or ‘Why are we having this video conference?’ She couldn’t remember that I had just told her that there’s a virus out there we’re trying to keep you guys from getting.”
Charboneau explained that even when delivering the masks to Presbyterian Manor, the process was an impersonal one — completely devoid of any person-to-person contact.
“You can’t get in the door, so they just had me — there’s a little vestibule area between the two doors there at ‘Presby’ — and there’s a table in there. I just had to take the masks and leave them on the table and then after I left somebody came along and got them. I just left a little note with them saying, ‘Thanks for caring for my family.’”
Charboneau admitted that the necessitated isolation from her mother has been a difficult one for her.
“I was going two to three times a week to see my mom,” she said. “So, to go from that to nothing, it’s just a big change.”
While what these women did in making 30 or so masks might not seem like such a big thing, that’s probably the biggest takeaway from their story. It’s not that Charboneau, Taylor and Tripp did anything all that astounding, but at least they did something. The simple truth is that, in this unprecedented tragedy that has struck this nation in recent weeks, whether big or small — everybody can do something.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
“I was going two to three times a week to see my mom,” she said. “So, to go from that to nothing, it’s just a big change.” – Gayla Charboneau
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.