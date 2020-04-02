Just doing their part

According to Charboneau, one of the best parts of undertaking the project was that it provided her “a little time” to spend with family members.

“I went down to the farm to do this with Kay because I had been home for two weeks — I work from home,” she said. “I had been in my own little quarantine at home, so it was good to get out. I just really wanted to do something for my mom, and they won’t let you bring anything. You can’t take them flowers. You can’t do anything but window visits, which my mom wouldn’t understand a window visit at all. I did call last week, and they took a laptop in there and I did a video call with her. We talked, but she was still confused. She’s physically good, but mentally not because of the Alzheimer’s.

“In the 10-minute conversation that we had, I had to explain the coronavirus to her like four times and why I couldn’t come because she couldn’t remember. She asked questions like, ‘Why aren’t you coming by?’ or ‘Why are we having this video conference?’ She couldn’t remember that I had just told her that there’s a virus out there we’re trying to keep you guys from getting.”

Charboneau explained that even when delivering the masks to Presbyterian Manor, the process was an impersonal one — completely devoid of any person-to-person contact.