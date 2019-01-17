Kindergarten enrollment and Pre-K screening dates for the Farmington R-7 School District for 2019-20 have been announced.
Enrollment and screenings will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Truman Learning Center, 209 W. College.
The enrollment dates for kindergartners is March 5-8. Students with last names beginning with A-M should enroll Tuesday, March, 19 or Wednesday March 20. Students with last names beginning with N-Z should enroll Thursday March 21 or Friday March 22.
Parents need to bring a state birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency (property tax, utility bill, rental agreement, phone bill, etc.)
The child being enrolled must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019
Kindergarten screening takes place April 24-25. Students must be enrolled before an appointment will be made for screening
Note that children already enrolled in Pre-K at Truman Learning Center do not need to attend enrollment.
The dates for Pre-K screening are March 12-14 at the learning center. The child being screened must be 4 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019. Call for an appointment at 573-701-1370.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.