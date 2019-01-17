Try 1 month for 99¢

Kindergarten enrollment and Pre-K screening dates for the Farmington R-7 School District for 2019-20 have been announced.

Enrollment and screenings will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Truman Learning Center, 209 W. College.

The enrollment dates for kindergartners is March 5-8. Students with last names beginning with A-M should enroll Tuesday, March, 19 or Wednesday March 20. Students with last names beginning with N-Z should enroll Thursday March 21 or Friday March 22.

Parents need to bring a state birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency (property tax, utility bill, rental agreement, phone bill, etc.)

The child being enrolled must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019

Kindergarten screening takes place April 24-25. Students must be enrolled before an appointment will be made for screening

Note that children already enrolled in Pre-K at Truman Learning Center do not need to attend enrollment.

The dates for Pre-K screening are March 12-14 at the learning center. The child being screened must be 4 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019. Call for an appointment at 573-701-1370.

