Kindred at Home launches food drive to benefit local food pantries

Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice team members will be canvassing the Parkland area throughout the month of August, distributing food collection bags and gathering donations for the local food pantries one of many benefactors of Kindred at Home’s 15th Annual Food Drive.
Kindred at Home employees across the country are placing the food collection bags at various locations in their respective communities and will collect their “harvest” during the entire month of August. The company aims to beat the amount collected in 2018, when the food drive yielded more than 300,000 meals for donation to food banks and charitable organizations across the country.
“Our caregivers often tap into community resources to best serve our patients and their families, so they know firsthand the demand for assistance placed upon food banks, pantries and other charitable organizations,” said Ginger Pizarro, Kindred at Home’s Community Care Liaison. “According to Feeding America, nearly 5 million senior citizens face hunger in our country and many are regularly faced with the difficult choice or buying food or paying for medical care. Ensuring that the most basic component of good health - food, is available for those in need is the right thing to do for a company like Kindred at Home and for the community as a whole.”
Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice is collecting food for local food pantries to help support that organization’s work on behalf of individuals and families in the community unable to afford or access an adequate amount of food.
Kindred at Home provides in-home personal care attendants, skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapies and related services to residents of the Parkland region. The Farmington office is a part of Kindred at Home, the nation’s largest provider of community care, comprehensive home health and hospice services. While its local office is staffed by area professionals familiar with the health needs of community residents, Kindred at Home’s national scope allows it to bring substantial resources to its local offices that other companies often cannot provide.
Area residents, physicians and referral sources who want to learn more about Kindred at Home’s services should contact Ginger Pizarro at 573-431-6599 or 573-454-5706. The office is located at 751 Maple Valley Dr. Farmington, MO. For information on Hospice services contact Tricia Curtis at 573-756-0554. For information on therapy or skilled nursing service through our Home Health contact Shawn Williams at 573-760-0751.
Kindred at Home is the nation’s largest provider of home health, hospice and community based services. For more than 35 years, Kindred at Home has offered skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapies, social work, disease management education, hospice and palliative care services as well as help with daily living activities. Kindred at Home’s proprietary specialty programs helps patients manage medical conditions and enables them to remain in their homes as they receive medical or rehabilitative care. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Kindred at Home’s 50,000 employees deliver high-quality care in more than 800 locations throughout 41 states. For more information, visit www.kindredathome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.