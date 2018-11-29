Try 1 month for 99¢
Kiwanis Donates To Knight Time Snack Program

Kiwanis President Becky Panchot, left, presents a check to Melisa Pritchett supporting the Knight Time snack program for the Farmington R-7 School District.

 Provided by Keith Bishop

