Kleppe achieves 'Circle of Success'

Kleppe

Kory Kleppe, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Farmington, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for his achievement in 2019.

To earn this achievement, Kleppe established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

He has 21 years of experience in the financial services industry.

As a financial advisor, Kleppe provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, contact Kory Kleppe at 573-756-1500 or visit the Ameriprise office at 562 Maple Valley Drive.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial has helped people feel plan for their financial futures for more than 120 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, the company seeks to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.ameripriseadvisors.com/kory.x.kleppe.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

