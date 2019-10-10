Laura Raymer ruminates on life after the chamber

When it was announced at last month's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Community Luncheon that Laura Raymer — the organization's director of events and programing — was resigning in October to take another job, she wasn't ready to reveal exactly what the nature of her new place of employment would be.
As Raymer's last day at the chamber arrives, she has now revealed her plans.
"I am very excited that I will be the business development manager for TalentForce," she said. "My base of operation will be in Farmington, but I will also be working in the Arnold and Ste. Gen areas as well in helping to connect employers with workforce-ready folks, as well as people who are excited and ready to find a job."
Raymer whittled her job description down to its very essence.
"Connecting jobs and employers and employers with job seekers."
She noted that TalentForce created the new position to capitalize on her specific talents and abilities.
"I worked for WorkForce before way back when it was still that," Raymer said. "I've done H.R. (Human Resources) types of things for many many years at different locations. This will just be utilizing a little bit more of that business side of things where it's working directly with the employer specifically — not as much the employees or the job seekers — but more with the employers.
While Raymer will be based in Farmington, her new job will include traveling to Arnold and Ste. Genevieve.
"I'll get to have a little bit different look out my windshield vs. just sitting at my desk everyday," she said. "I'll get to meet a lot of different folks and I'm looking forward to working with several different chambers of commerce, as well as our Farmington Regional Chamber too. It's kind of a compilation of a lot of different things I've done in the past coming together at just the right time."
Reflecting back on her many years of association with the chamber, Raymer said, "When I first started with the Farmington Chamber back in 1994, I was marrying into the Tidy Commercial Laundry family and they needed somebody to represent them at the some of the chamber and downtown Farmington organization activities.
"So, I started out as a volunteer at that point and then quickly ended up being on the board of both of those entities. I was very very honored to do that. My daughter was born in late 2000 and we had a very difficult birth which caused me to step away from chamber activities at that point.
"Otherwise, I was supposed to be chamber president in 2001, but Randy Rains was kind enough to take an extra term on. Then I came back after that. I actually worked here with Ursula [Warren] back in the early 2000s. I was a volunteer, I went back on the board and was president at one point myself — I think it was in 2010."
According to Raymer, the chamber is "a great organization and I'm definitely going to miss it."
"I have a lot of fantastic memories — not just of activities and events, but of people I've been blessed enough to now call friends. We have been there for each other for all kinds of events through the years in our personal lives.
"Farmington is an amazing community. I've lived here since 1981 and to see it grow to the point that it has — there's just so much to proud of here. That's why I'm not moving from here. I'm not leaving the area because this is still home. I'm looking forward to watching it continue to grow.
"Thanks everybody for all the support and I'm definitely more available now for friend luncheons and other activities. I'll be the on sitting on a hay bale at the next Country Days eating a corn dog instead."
