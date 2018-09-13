Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Layton is Star Service Team Member for August

Layton

Parkland Health Center is pleased to announce that Steve Layton has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Employee for August 2018.

Layton is a lab assistant and has worked at Parkland Health Center for six years.

Excerpts from Layton’s nomination read, “He has a strong sense of commitment and accepts responsibility while working closely with his co-workers. He has a positive attitude and is responsible for a multitude of tasks including customer service to floor and ER nurses. He is committed to excellence in all aspects including attendance, quality of his work and work ethics.

When asked what he likes about his job, Layton responded, “I like making things work. I just really enjoy being that integral cohesion between the lab and all the other departments.”

Reflecting on how he felt about receiving the award, he said, “It feels good to be recognized, of course. I don’t like to be noticed, but it feels nice.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573- 756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

