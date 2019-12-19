{{featured_button_text}}
LEAN KITCHEN HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

Lean Kitchen, 556 Walmart Drive, recently held a ribbon cutting and open house under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. Lean Kitchen is a healthy meal prep company where all meals are made from scratch using fresh ingredients, no added sugar and no added preservatives. In addition to healthy meals Lean Kitchen offers protein shakes and supplements.

Call 573-915-5207 for more information.

