U.S. senators Roy Blunt, R-MO, Edward J. Markey, D-MA, Ben Sasse, R-NE, Brian Schatz, D-HI, Michael Bennet, D-CO, and Susan Collins, R-ME, and U.S. representatives Jamie Raskin, D-MD and Ted Budd, R-NC, has reintroduced the Children and Media Research Advancement (CAMRA) Act, legislation that authorizes the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to lead a research program on technology and media’s effects on infants, children, and adolescents in core areas of cognitive, physical, and socio-emotional development.
This research would investigate the impact of exposure to and use of media such as mobile devices, computers, social media, applications, websites, television, motion pictures, artificial intelligence, video games, and virtual and augmented reality. The bill authorizes $15 million for fiscal years 2020-2022, and $25 million for each of fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
Research indicates that children’s use of technology has increased dramatically in recent years. A 2017 report finds that children eight years old and younger spend 48 minutes a day on mobile devices, up from 15 minutes in 2013. Similarly, 42 percent of kids eight years old and younger have their own tablets, a major increase from seven percent 2013 and a mere one percent in 2011.
“With more children using digital devices in their everyday lives, it’s critically important for us to learn more about how technology may impact their health and development,” said Blunt. “This bill prioritizes research that will give parents, teachers, and health professionals the information they need to provide a better environment for children to learn and grow.”
“Today, kids’ heads are often buried in their glowing devices, while parents are left in the dark about the impacts of that technology. As a society, we must be clear eyed about all of the implications of children’s media use,” said Markey. “This CAMRA Act will help produce research to shed light on the cognitive, physical, and socio-emotional impacts of technology on kids. I am proud to partner with Senators Blunt, Sasse, Schatz, Bennet, and Collins on the CAMRA Act, and look forward to the debate we must have in Congress to address this growing concern of American families.”
“Neuroscience is moving faster and faster,” said Sasse. “Some of the stuff we took for granted a few years ago is getting completely reworked by what we’re learning now. As research on neuroplasticity is exploding, so is the amount of time our kids spend with habit-forming technology. Some of this technology is good and some of it is bad – we don’t know enough, but what we do know is that the science is moving fast and we need to invest in this research now.”
“As technology continues to makes it easier for our kids to watch videos or play games on every kind of device, we need to know its long-term effects on their health,” said Schatz. “Whether we are addicted to technological devices and platforms is still an open question. This bill will help Congress understand the science behind tech addiction and give us the tools to make effective policy.”
“We owe it to kids growing up in the digital age to learn more about the effects of apps and devices on their development,” said Bennet. “To do this, we need to invest in research that can guide the tech industry and Congress to make informed decisions about technology’s effect on kids’ health and well-being.”
“As technology and media continue to change, so does the manner in which young people interact with it on a daily basis. There is little research, however, on the effects these devices have on their short- and long-term health and development,” said Collins. “Our bipartisan bill would provide NIH with the resources they need to conduct this important research to keep children and adolescents healthy.”
“As the Representative of the community which proudly includes the NIH, I’m delighted to join my colleagues Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) in introducing important bipartisan legislation authorizing NIH to study the developmental health effects of media and technology on our young people,” said Raskin. “As screen time replaces play time, America’s parents and caregivers need to know how technology is reshaping the cognitive, physical, and emotional growth of our children.”
“It’s no secret to any of us - especially to those of us who have children - that our kids are spending countless hours on phones, television or the computer,” said Budd. “With research showing that children’s use of technology has increased dramatically in recent years, we're in uncharted territory. From a societal standpoint, this may be a component of a larger social crisis in our country. We’re becoming more connected, yet more isolated. By researching the developmental effects of media, it will give us more insight on how things such as social media and video games are impacting our kids. I’m glad to help lead in this bipartisan effort.”
“Technology is a powerful tool that has forever changed the way we all interact. As media and tech become more and more a part of the fabric of family life, we need to better understand its impact on child development and how best to prioritize kids’ digital wellbeing,” said James P. Steyer, CEO and Founder of Common Sense Media. “I commend Senator Markey and Senator Blunt for efforts to establish a research program to study media and technology’s impact on kids. Together, we can identify solutions that work for all kids and families.”
“Facebook is committed to gaining a better understanding of the relationship between media technologies, youth development and well-being,” said Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety, Facebook. “We applaud the bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators that introduced the CAMRA Act, which will ensure the NIH has the resources to conduct this critically important research.”
“Sesame Workshop is strongly supportive of the CAMRA Act’s efforts to expand federal investment on the impact of media and new technologies on children’s learning and healthy development,” said Michael Levine, Chief Knowledge Officer at Sesame Workshop. “Sesame Street has long demonstrated that media has enormous potential to educate and inspire, and we applaud this bipartisan approach to further support critically needed research to benefit children and families.”
“Internet companies invest in programs, partnerships, policies, controls, and resources to promote productive and positive experiences online and to make their platforms a place where people of all ages can safely interact,” said Melika Carroll, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Internet Association. “We appreciate Senators Markey and Blunt for reintroducing the CAMRA Act, which will fund rigorous, independent scientific research to help expand our understanding of how to promote healthy online habits.”
Other companies and organizations endorsing the legislation include: Charter Communications, Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, the Internet Association, American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, Center for Digital Democracy, Common Sense Media, Consumers Union, Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development, Dr. Jenny Radesky (Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Developmental Behavior, University of Michigan Medical School), Dr. Michael Rich (Director, Center on Media and Child Health at Boston Children’s Hospital), Family Online Safety Institute, the Center for Humane Technology, Education Development Center, Trisha Prabhu (CEO, ReThink), and Dr. David Greenfield (Founder and CMO, The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.