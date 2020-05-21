Legislative session marred by missed ooportunity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 regular session of the Missouri legislature is one we will remember for many years. The greatest pandemic in a century flared up just as we reached the heart of the schedule, where most of the hard work on legislation gets done. Once the legislature reconvened from an extended COVID-19 recess, some important items ended up on the chopping block in the scramble to the finish.

Property rights are as important to farming as any legal protection. This fundamental right has been under assault in northern Missouri for several years. A private, investor-owned company has sought the governmental power of eminent domain to take away land from citizens. The company plans to build a for-profit wind energy transmission line called the Grain Belt Express.

Thousands of Missourians have fought against this company’s effort to take land by force at cut rates. They contend, and we agree, that private merchant transmission lines should have to negotiate with landowners and buy easements at freely negotiated rates. This would simply mirror what is done for owners of the land on which the wind turbines sit that actually generate the line’s electricity.