'Legislators' consider themselves advocates for the elderly

This story originally appeared in the Oct. 26, 1989 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
As representatives to the recent Silver Haired Legislature (SHL) in Jefferson City, Daisy DeBoard and Floyd Hager of Farmington spent three days focusing on the needs of the elderly
DeBoard, president pro-tem of the Silver Haired Senate, and Hager, a delegate to the Silver Haired House, met in Jefferson City earlier this month with silver-haired senators and representatives from across the state of Missouri.
Like the Missouri General Assembly, the SHL worked to pass bills and resolutions concerning the elderly during the session. When the session ended, members of the SHL began taking the priority bills passed in SHL to their local legislators in hopes of getting them sponsored.
"We're not lobbyists, we're advocates for the elderly," said DeBoard.
Hager explained that while lobbyists use pressure to influence lawmakers, "advocacy is a selling program. We sell on value," said Hager. "Most of our bills are passed to increase the quality of life for the senior citizens."
This year's legislature chose five different priority bills for which to seek sponsorship. The five bills were:
• A bill calling for stricter penalties for elderly abuse.
• A bill mandating that Missouri doctors accept Medicare assignment.
• A bill that would exempt Social Security from Missouri taxes.
• A bill that would allow a surrogate to make decisions when an older person is no longer able to do so for himself.
• A bill allowing local governments to contribute to not-for-profit organizations.
DeBoard and Hager said that one priority bill passed at last year's SHL session was later sponsored by state representatives Frank Ellis and Bob Ward. The bill, which had to do with immunity from prosecution of senior citizens when they volunteered for senior activities, later passed the general assembly.
DeBoard said that all of the representatives and senators to the SHL represent the elderly in their region. DeBoard and Hager are representatives from the 18 county district of the Southeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging, and they each represent people in seven counties.
"We talk with older citizens and find out what their needs are for the priority bills," said DeBoard.
In addition to establishing priority bills, the delegates hear the elderly's concerns on a variety of issues. DeBoard said that America is facing an increase in the number of people aged 80 and above, and that St. Francois County has the second largest number of elderly people in the 18-county southeast Missouri district.
The American health system continues to be a concern for older Americans, they said. "We're going to need more local systems for in-home health services and nutrition," said DeBoard. She noted that the Farmington Senior Center is currently sending out about 50 meals a day to homebound people.
"Our nutrition centers are constantly in need of finances to serve their meals," said Hager.
In Farmington, DeBoard said that the Helping Hands organization buys equipment and pays for some maintenance at the senior center. "That is local support," she said.
St. Francois County has four senior centers — Farmington, Flat River, Bonne Terre and Bismarck.
Also, we're going to need more effective health insurance," said Hager. "We need to insure those who are uninsured and underinsured."
The top priority for this SHL session was elderly abuse, however. "That was the main concern among the elderly," she said. DeBoard said that four bills were combined into the priority bill for elderly abuse.
The SHL began in Missouri in 1973. DeBoard has been a silver haired senator for eight years and as president pro-tem, she presided over the senate, conducted the voting and introduced Gov. John Ashcroft to the legislature. Hager has been a representative for two years. Another Farmington resident, Gene Cole, was selected as an alternate to the senate.
