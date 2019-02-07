This "Best Cooks I Know" article appeared in last week's issue of the Farmington Press but inadvertently included several recipes from a previous featured cook. We regret the error and are pleased to present the article again this week with the correct recipes. — Editor
To live a successful life on the farm takes a strong partnership, patience, planning, persistence and a lot of praying according to this month’s Best Cook, Courtney (Mrs. Brad) Detring, A good sense of humor is pretty important also.
Courtney DeBrusky and Brad Detring were married in 2010 and she was immediately introduced to the role of being a farm wife. Although Courtney and Brad both graduated from Farmington High School, Brad in 2000 and Courtney in 2002, their lives had been very different growing up.
Courtney grew up in Farmington with three older sisters, Tifinie, Melonie and Brittany.
“Our mom Glenda and our dad, Donald DeBrusky, separated when I was only two-years old. But they always had a good relationship, especially when it came to me and my sisters,” Courtney said. “Mom always worked. First at Hecks IGA in the bakery when I was little. It was kind of a family thing as my grandmother worked there as a checker and also her son, Keith as a stock boy. Mom later worked at the Walmart bakery while also making cakes in the basement of our home.
“She married my stepdad, David Edwards in 1992. He worked for Southwestern Bell and was Mom’s right-hand man. They bought Krak-N-Jaks in 1994 when it was located on Henry Street. Mom made her cakes there and different kinds of popcorn. Later they bought Midwest Party Supply and combined her ventures there.
"Eventually, they sold the popcorn and party supply part and opened a bakery located on Liberty Street in 2004. Here Mom made cakes, doughnuts and pastries until she became ill and sold the business in 2013. She died in 2015 of ovarian cancer and David (Pop’s) took care of throughout her illness. He’s still our Pop’s and is as dedicated to us as he was to our mom.”
Courtney gained her work ethics and baking skills as she helped at the shop after school the entire time her mom had the business. At the bakery, she said she helped making donuts and pastries, but never decorated cakes or even thought about it.
It wasn’t until after the bakery sold that she began what she calls “dabbling in cake decorating.” She is now accomplished and skillful at the art of decorating and makes beautiful and clever cookies, cupcakes and cakes on the side at times for her family and friends.
“Now,” she says, “I wish I had started doing this while Mom was still in the business and could have had her guidance. But I still learned everything I do now from her.”
Brad is the son of Richard and Karen Detring and has two younger sisters: Jill and Jenna. They were all raised on the family farm off Highway OO in Libertyville that was originally started by his grandparents, William (Bill) and Minnie Detring in 1942. Farming has always been his life’s occupation.
Brad and Courtney live in the original two-story, brick farm home with their children; have around 400 cows on the farm, raise corn, soybeans, winter wheat and hay as well.
“The best thing about living on a farm,” she says, “is the strong family bond it brings. It’s where we work, play and make our lives together. Knowing the children are learning strong work ethics is important. Owning a farm is no 9-5 job. There are no holidays, sick days or snow days. It makes our family stronger. Seeing my children being a part of this rich family legacy is humbling.”
“To say life is busy is an understatement!” Courtney stated. “With our six kids, Lana, 17, Rylie, 16, Pippa, 12, Kelby, 8, Rowan, 6, and Ridge (our only boy) who will be 4 in February who are all involved in something at school, at our church St Paul’s Lutheran, or somewhere, we do what we can and have become accustomed to it as our way of life on a farm. My priorities are: Faith first, family immediately follows, keeping a clean house and preparing meals every day. I also work in the cafeteria at St. Paul Lutheran School five days a week.”
The kids all help at home, and Courtney emphasizes she sometimes makes them help, but Rowan, the youngest girl, is always in the kitchen with her asking if she can help. And, Rowan loves to crack eggs!
Brad’s days are filled with the farm, but he is also the president of the St. Paul Elementary School Board, serves on the First State Community Bank Focus Board and is active in the Farm Bureau. Courtney doesn’t belong to any organizations as she says running the home is enough “organizing” for now.
“We do try to take a family vacation every year when there are small windows of down time on the farm,” Courtney explained “We also carve out time for just Brad and myself, as we feel that is important to a marriage even if it’s just going out to dinner. We have an amazing family that is always willing to help. Brad and I also do a lot of “dividing and conquering” and it works well for us.
“We love sharing holidays, birthdays and other big events with our families. We just try to split our time so we can be with both mine and Brad’s families on the major holidays, so it often gets a little crazy… but we wouldn’t have it any other way!
“Thanksgiving is always an over-abundance of food…which is wonderful. Our favorite holiday is Christmas, the day our Lord and Savior was born. We look forward to the excitement the day brings as we gather with our families.
“Easter always starts with church! We come home and the kid’s hunt eggs, then we usually go to Brad’s Aunt Sandy’s for lunch, followed by a massive egg hunt! I’m usually in charge of bringing something sweet: a cake, cookies, or often a cheesecake the family likes.
“My days are full and blessed. I’m thankful for the struggles I’ve had in my life. They have been a teacher and have only made me stronger. My faith is huge — and I do my fair share of praying daily!”
Courtney's Recipes
Courtney said she cooks supper for the family every day, but since she and her husband are both busy from sunrise to sunset, and all of the older kids have church and school activities, she said there are times it has to be something quick and she often relies on her crockpot to have evening meals ready when she gets home. The following are some of her comments on a few of her family’s favorite recipes.
Potatoes On the Grill
4 medium potatoes, cut into chunks
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
6 slices of bacon, fried
2 medium green onions, sliced
Heat coals or gas grill for direct heat. Place potatoes on 30x18-inch piece of heavy-duty foil. (I use aluminum pans and cover with foil)
Fry bacon and crumble into small pieces be sure to save the bacon grease. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Spray aluminum pan with nonstick spray. Pour all ingredients into pan and pour the bacon grease over. Cover small aluminum pan with foil and pierce foil with a fork. Place potatoes on the grill 4 to 6 inches from medium heat 45 to 60 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Zucchini Casserole
1 lb ground beef
1 cup chopped zucchini
1 cup chopped tomato
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2/3 cup Bisquick
3/4 cup milk
2 eggs
Heat oven to 400°F. Grease a 9x13 Pyrex
Brown ground beef and drain. Add ground beef, zucchini, tomato, onion, cheese, salt and pepper mix and pour into 9x13 pan. Mix remaining ingredients in a bowl ( I usually add some salt, pepper, and Parmesan to the Bisquick batter) pour over meat and zucchini. Bake about 35 minutes
My father, Don DuBrusky was a mechanic at Ozark Steel. And even though he and my mom separated when I was only two years-old they always kept a good relationship; especially where we kids were concerned. He was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed trying new things. He was most famous for his sun dill pickles. He died in 1992. Following is a recipe my dad always made, and still our crockpot go-to dish. For sports days I throw this together in the morning knowing it will be done when we get home, and everyone will love it.
Parmesan Crockpot Chicken
• 4 skinless boneless chicken breasts
• Your choice of tomato/spaghetti sauce
• Cup mozzarella cheese
• 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese
• Garlic salt
• Garlic powder
• Salt
• Pepper
• 2 TBLS olive oil
Season chicken with garlic, salt and pepper (I just generously season the chicken breasts). Heat oil in a nonstick skillet sear chicken in each side. Add chicken to crockpot. Pour spaghetti sauce over chicken. Cook on low 6-7 hours. 15 minutes before serving take lid of crock and add cheese. We always serve over noodles.
My dad also taught me to make these doughnuts as a little girl and we had them often.
Biscuit Donuts
• 1-2 cans of biscuits, or more. (Don’t use the flaky layered type.)
• Oil, enough to reach two to three inches in your pan
• Sugar
Heat oil in a pan on stove or use clean fryer. Open biscuits, cut out the middle of the biscuit with a small biscuit cutter or like we did growing up we and use the lid off of soy sauce or anything with a small cap.
These will be your donut holes. Fry turning over when golden brown. Sugar while still hot. Serve and enjoy. You can also add cinnamon or make a glaze.
Next is a family favorite recipe and one I often use, especially if I’m feeding a lot. It’s easy, fast and delicious.
Taco Salad
• 1 lb of ground beef
• 1 packet taco seasoning
• 1/2 to 1 cup French or Catalina dressing
• 1 can of dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
• Doritos or tortilla chips
Brown and break up ground beef. Add in taco seasoning, kidney beans, and French dressing. Let simmer for 5 mins. Crunch up your choice of chip in a bowl add beef mixture. Top with your favorite taco topping. Lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cheese, taco sauce, sour cream.....the options are endless. We do a bowl for each person in the house so they can pick their own chips and toppings.
Here is one of everyone’s favorite desserts. Rylie, 16, always asks for these for her birthday and so does my pops, Dave Edwards.
Neiman Marcus Brownies
1 Butter Pecan Cake Mix
1 stick butter, melted
1 egg, beaten
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, melted
1 box powdered sugar
2 eggs, beaten
Mix cake mix, 1 stick butter and 1 egg. Press into greased and floured 9 x 13 inch pan. In separate bowl, mix cream cheese, 1 stick butter, powdered sugar, and 2 eggs. Pour over cookie layer. Top with 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans. Bake at 300 degrees for 50 to 55
Pork Chops and Asparagus
1/3 cup lemon-herb dressing
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 lb boneless thin-cut pork loin chops (about 6), cut in half
1/2 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons lemon-herb dressing
3/4 lb fresh asparagus spears, trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces (1 3/4 cups)
Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. In separate shallow bowls, place 1/3 cup dressing and flour. Dip pork pieces into dressing; coat with flour. Add pork to skillet; cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until brown. Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix broth and 2 tablespoons dressing. Reduce heat to medium; add broth mixture to skillet, moving pork with wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits. Add asparagus; cover and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender and pork is no longer pink in the center.
My whole family loves this cheesecake. They all frequently request it.
Cheesecake
1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup butter, melted
1-1/2 cups sugar, divided
4 pkg. (8 oz. each) Cream Cheese, softened
2 tsp. vanilla, divided
1 container (16 oz.) Sour Cream, divided
4 eggs
Heat oven to 325°F.
Line 13x9-inch pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides. Combine graham crumbs, butter and 2 Tbsp. sugar; press onto bottom of prepared pan.
Beat cream cheese, 1 cup of the remaining sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add 1 cup sour cream; mix well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each just until blended. Pour over crust.
Bake 40 min. or until center is almost set. Mix 1/4 cup of the remaining sugar, remaining sour cream and remaining vanilla until blended; carefully spread over cheesecake. Bake 10 min. Cool completely. Refrigerate 3 hours.
Use foil handles to lift cheesecake from pan before cutting to serve. Top with your favorite topping cherries, blueberries, or strawberries.
I always turn to my crockpot on busy evening. This is one of Brad and Dave’s favorites.
Crockpot Meatloaf
• 2 pounds ground beef
• 2 whole eggs
• 3/4 cup milk
• 2/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs
• 1/4 cup onion minced
• 1 tablespoon garlic minced
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• Topping:
• 1/2 cup ketchup
• 1 tablespoon brown light or dark
• 1 teaspoon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Mix eggs, milk, bread crumbs, onion, salt, pepper, garlic and hamburger. Shape into oval loaf. Line crock with Aluminum foil with two pieces one long ways and one short in the crockpot. This will make it easier for you to get the meat loaf out. Cook on low for 5 hours. Whisk together the topping of ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in a small bowl and spoon on top of the meat loaf. Cook for another 15 minutes.
Then turn off and let stand for another 15 minutes. Carefully remove meatloaf by holding each end of the aluminum foil. Transfer on to plate and cut into slices and enjoy.
I always make these rolls over the holiday as they are a family favorite.
Creamy Cinnamon Rolls
2 1-lb loaves frozen bread dough, thawed
2/3 cup of sweetened condensed milk
1 cup chopped pecans
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup sifted powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Additional chopped pecans
On lightly floured surface roll each bread loaf into a 12x9 rectangle. Spread 1/3 cup of the sweetened condensed milk over dough. Sprinkle rectangles with pecans and cinnamon. Roll up jelly roll style starting from short side. Cut each log into 6 slices.
Generously grease 9x13 baking pan. Place rolls cut side down. Cover loosely with greased waxed paper and then plastic wrap. Chill overnight. Cover and chill remaining sweetened condensed milk.
Let pan of rolls stand at room temp for 30 mins. Preheat oven to 350. Bake 30 to 35 mins or until golden brown.
Frosting: combine powdered sugar and remaining 1/3 cup of sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Drizzle over warm rolls. Sprinkle with additional chopped pecans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.